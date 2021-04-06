Pandemic’s next shortage: ketchup packets

Kraft Heinz told USA Today it is working to increase supplies, adding manufacturing lines that will increase production by about 25%.

Restaurant managers told the Wall Street Journal they are using generic versions, pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups and searching Costco for substitutes.

“We’ve been hunting high and low,” said Chris Fuselier, owner of Denver-based Blake Street Tavern, who has struggled to keep ketchup in stock for much of this year.

Fast food chain Long John Silver’s has had to buy ketchup from a secondary supplier to keep up with demand, WSJ reported, and the increase in price has cost the company an extra half-million dollars.

So the next time you hit the drive-thru, don’t be surprised if they’re out of your favorite condiment.