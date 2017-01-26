X

10 commonly refrigerated items you don’t actually need to keep in the fridge

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Credit: Scott Olson

If your refrigerator is getting a little crowded, chances are you’re keeping items in there that don’t even need to be refrigerated.

For example, that ketchup bottle can actually be kept in a cabinet for up to a month. And unless your peanut butter is organic, you can store it in the pantry.

Here are some items you don’t actually need to keep in the fridge:

Condiments such as ketchup and mustard

FILE - This Wednesday, March 2, 2011, file photo, shows containers of Heinz ketchup on the shelf of a market, in Barre, Vt. H.J. Heinz Co. is buying Kraft Foods Group Inc., creating what the companies say will be the third-largest food and beverage company in North America, the companies announced Wednesday, March 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

According to TheKitchn.com, yellow, Dijon, or even whole-grain mustard can be put away in the cabinet for up to two months and as mentioned before, ketchup can be kept outside the refrigerator for up to a month.

Honey

According to sustainability website Treehugger, honey does not need to be refrigerated at all.

Tomatoes

Jacob Waha holds two cool tomatoes to his face Thursday as he and his brother Jeremiah pick out some tomatoes for their mother from the Shady Grove Farms booth at the South Vienna Farm Market. Bill Lackey/Staff

Credit: Bill Lackey

Tomatoes should be kept at room temperature and out of direct sunlight, according to Treehugger.

Potatoes

A selection of some of the potatoes that are available at The Breakers mini-green market.

Here's a suggestion from CNET.com: store your potatoes in paper bags in cool, dry pantries.

Stone fruits

Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

According to FarmersAlmanac.com, stone fruits such as peaches, plums, and cherries don’t need to be refrigerated if they aren’t ripe.

Garlic

Garlic sold in grocery stores is mainly from two varieties grown in California. But garlic lovers will be surprised by the many shapes, sizes, colors and flavors available in heirloom and gourmet garlics — many of which grow well in Texas. This 'Mexican Red' came from Simmons Family Farms.

Credit: Renee Studebaker AMERICAN-STATESMAN

According to Treehugger, the Department of Food Science and Technology at University of California, Davis, suggests storing garlic not in a refrigerator, but in a cool, dry, dark place in a mesh bag, where it should keep for three to five months.

Avocados

Unless your avocado's ripe and ready to eat, don't refrigerate it. According to CNET.com, putting an unripe avocado on the counter will make it ripen much faster.

Bread

According to CNET.com, storing bread in the fridge actually speeds up the dehydration process and makes it go stale faster.

Hot sauce

The Southside combo, a local favorite, is served with original Elgin sausage, brisket, potato salad and beans. Wash it down with the restaurant s signature drink, Big Red, and top it off with Southside barbecue and hot sauce.

Credit: Sarah Acosta

Most commercial hot sauces don’t need to be kept in the fridge, according to PepperScale. Bacteria aren’t able to tolerate the environment created by the acidity of the vinegar and the relatively high salt content.

Peppers

(l-r) Palm Beach Atlantic University students Anastasia Keating, Maren Brander, Ryan Dougherty, and Cameron Schott pour out buckets of green peppers they helped to glean during PBAU’s annual Martin Luther King Day gleaning Monday, January 16, 2017 on a Bedner Farms Green Pepper field. Damon Higgins / The Palm Beach Post

Keep those peppers out of the fridge because according to CNET.com, the cold temperature doesn’t make them taste as good.

