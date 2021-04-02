New ranking says Georgians prefer to eat their peanut butter this way

Georgians have managed to incorporate a West African staple into their meals with peanut soup.

“Whatever you think of Jimmy Carter as a president, there’s no denying that the Georgia native and descendent of peanut farmers knew how to treat his dinner guests right. And that meant plenty of delicious peanut soup,” Eat This, Not That” said. “Rosalynn Carter’s recipe included a half cup of smooth peanut butter and a can of condensed chicken soup. If you have an extra-strong sweet tooth, you might consider making it with some sweet potato butter picked up at Fred’s Famous Peanuts, a quaint country peanut stand in Helen, Georgia.”

Of course, Georgia is no stranger to peanuts. As the official state crop, it brought in more than $625 million in 2018. Anyone interested in whipping up a bowl of peanut soup for themselves may want to ensure they’re getting the main ingredient from local sources. In that case, there are dozens of places in Georgia that you can visit to get your legume fix, including several in metro Atlanta.