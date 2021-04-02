New ranking says Georgians prefer to eat their peanut butter this way

In case you didn’t know, April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.
According to the National Peanut Board, Americans will consume an average of 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating high school. In 2016, sandwich chain Which Which broke the world record for the most PB&J sandwiches made in an hour with 39,303.
Still, not everyone prefers to pair the legume spread with a sweet gelatin.
As Eat This, Not That put it, “we aren’t all eating PB&J sandwiches, are we? This is how our differences and our diversity make us great. Peanut butter is our favorite ingredient, but how we like to consume it depends on regional preferences.”
The website compiled a list of the varied ways every state prefers to eat peanut butter. Some enjoy it in desserts while others would rather consume it in savory dishes.
Georgians have managed to incorporate a West African staple into their meals with peanut soup.
“Whatever you think of Jimmy Carter as a president, there’s no denying that the Georgia native and descendent of peanut farmers knew how to treat his dinner guests right. And that meant plenty of delicious peanut soup,” Eat This, Not That” said. “Rosalynn Carter’s recipe included a half cup of smooth peanut butter and a can of condensed chicken soup. If you have an extra-strong sweet tooth, you might consider making it with some sweet potato butter picked up at Fred’s Famous Peanuts, a quaint country peanut stand in Helen, Georgia.”
Of course, Georgia is no stranger to peanuts. As the official state crop, it brought in more than $625 million in 2018. Anyone interested in whipping up a bowl of peanut soup for themselves may want to ensure they’re getting the main ingredient from local sources. In that case, there are dozens of places in Georgia that you can visit to get your legume fix, including several in metro Atlanta.