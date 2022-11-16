OPINION: Urban waterway needs city, county investment

Rivers were once the heart of our communities, used for domestic, agricultural and navigational purposes. But they also have social, cultural and historical context. They connect people and communities. They are linked to our sense of place, our religious beliefs and our identities.

The South River is at the heart of a plan to revitalize 3,500 acres of forest into a massive urban park in south Atlanta. The forest would be bordered by I-285 to the south with an east-west border between Bouldercrest and Jonesboro roads.

The Atlanta City Council adopted the plan in the Atlanta City Design, but the South River Forest has stalled even though a similar project along the Chattahoochee River has moved forward.

Parcels of land that would have been part of the South River Forest — the Old Prison Farm and Intrenchment Creek Park — are slated to become an 85-acre police training facility (Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is an investor) and a movie studio expansion respectively.

Residents who have spent decades battling DeKalb County, the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division to clean up the South River and revitalize the watershed said this is the latest in a string of injustices targeting the river and the communities that surround it.

“Both developers took advantage of the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County’s willingness to renege on the promises made to vulnerable communities,” said Jacqueline Echols, board president of the South River Watershed Alliance (SRWA) in a recent statement.

The South River Forest touches areas that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers some of the most vulnerable to social health stress factors. The river itself was named one of the most endangered rivers in the nation and the protest over development has become a national cause.

Once it flows outside the Perimeter, the South River is used for recreation. The South River Forest development offered an opportunity to bring a similar cachet to the urban portion of the river and to communities within the city limits.

But while local government has invested in Chattahoochee River Park, no such investments have been forthcoming for South River Forest, said Margaret Spalding, executive director of SRWA. Instead, there has been divestment.

“Why would people in Buckhead assume people in south Atlanta wouldn’t want the same thing in their communities?” she said. “Just because we have neglected this area and all of south Atlanta for so long doesn’t mean it is OK to continue to do that.”

Atlanta’s infrastructure was never built to highlight the waterways as an asset, Spalding said. But many major cities, such as Chicago and Paris, have used government funding to transform rivers.

The City of Atlanta and DeKalb County have the opportunity to do something few U.S. cities have done, and it only requires following through on a plan that has already been conceived and approved.

At Intrenchment Creek Park, the concrete barricades that once blocked the parking lot have been pushed aside. The Forest Defenders, a group of environmental extremists, have taken over the park and reopened it for the people.

I can’t pretend I’m not pleased to have access to the trail — for now.

The South River Trail is where I ride bikes and roller-skate with my daughter. It is where we took our puppy two years ago for her first long walk. It is where I have spent countless weekend mornings walking with friends.

The South River watershed is more than parcels of land to be carved and divided among influential entities. It is a place of community, history and tradition that is worthy of protection and preservation.

