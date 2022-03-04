OPINION: Licensing law ruling a victory for Georgia lactation consultants

There are two main types of certification: Certified Lactation Counselors (CLC) and International Board Certified Lactation Counselors (IBCLC). In Georgia there are six or more CLCs per 1,000 live births compared to fewer than three IBCLCs per live birth, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Had the legislation been enforced, hundreds of CLCs would have had to get the IBCLC certification despite having years of experience and knowledge in breastfeeding.

When I wrote about this in February, I heard from so many women (and a few men) who expressed frustration over what seemed to be unnecessary government interference. Women in particular understand the challenges of breastfeeding. Even when we have the best intentions, having support can mean the difference between success or failure.

I consider myself lucky to have had a consultant who helped me through the challenging first few weeks of breastfeeding. She was not IBCLC certified and I’m not exaggerating to say I don’t know if I would have been able to breastfeed my daughter for 18 months without the assistance of my consultant.

The Supreme Court of Georgia unanimously declared that it has “long interpreted the Georgia Constitution as protecting a right to work in one’s chosen profession free from unreasonable government interference.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will have 30 days to appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Let’s hope he also makes the right decision.

