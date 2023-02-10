OPINION: Burden of redeveloping old landfills must be shared

“We have been sitting, waiting for anybody to do anything for at least 15 years to remediate this land so we don’t have a brownfield putting God knows what into the earth,” said Jason Schwartz, a longtime Boulevard Heights resident, when the agency granted the abatement in September.

Fifteen years is a long time to live next door to a dump.

The closed landfill had been emitting excessive levels of flammable methane gas into the air and toxic leachate into the groundwater, according to reports from the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

Three other landfills, at Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta, Gun Club Road in northwest Atlanta and Key Road near East Atlanta Village, had also been closed between 1995 and 1998 and were also leaking methane and leachate. The city had first been notified of leaks in 2001, but only five years later did city officials take significant action to install methane collectors and flares and contract companies to conduct annual monitoring.

State regulations only require landfill monitoring for 30 years post closure unless directed otherwise by EPD, which means in two to five years, several other closed landfills in the city will not be monitored. What happens when the owner or operator of a landfill is relieved of the responsibility for post-closure care and no one has come along to remediate and redevelop the land?

Georgia has 77 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) landfills with just over 40 still active, according to Environmental Protection Agency data that tracks the majority of MSW landfills in the U.S.

At least one of the closed landfills has become a solar farm; about 19 are energy-generating landfills for electricity or natural gas. One closed MSW landfill may soon become part of a new forest preserve on the southeast side of Atlanta. But others just sit, sometimes monitored and in the case of unregulated landfills, sometimes not.

The United Avenue development is an ambitious undertaking but one that will finally relieve a community of its worry long after the city no longer has to worry about it. As more closed landfills in the metro area mature past the 30 years post-closure oversight, maybe more developers will take a chance on redeveloping those areas.

But most of those landfills aren’t sitting on prime Beltline-adjacent property, and any redevelopment would likely require even more assistance from local government agencies. Those tax breaks should always be used without hesitation for complex projects that would not get done without them or projects in areas that are historically underdeveloped.

I worry about what will happen to the low-income housing across the street on United Avenue when TPA Residential’s development is complete, but I hope the transition inspires upgrades to the complex rather than displacement of the people who live there.

Last week when I walked by the mounds of trash, I stopped to talk to a resident who moved in three years ago knowing he was living next to a landfill but confident that any potential dangers were being monitored.

He was relieved the landfill was being redeveloped even though for now it means living in the shadows of an immense pile of trash.

