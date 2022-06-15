OPINION: Black women take steps for self-care

GirlTrek was founded in 2010 by friends T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. In 2020, their movement to inspire Black women everywhere to walk, talk and problem-solve in sisterhood, reached its goal of more than one million members, including more than 7,000 in Georgia.

With one milestone reached, the nonprofit plans to spend the next 10 years venturing into advocacy that will help change institutional systems. They also hope to increase the average life expectancy of Black women in the U.S. — currently 78 years — by a decade.

When I heard of GirlTrek and its mission, it was a reminder of how important it is for people to see themselves represented in different spaces to feel a sense of belonging and that no one should have to ask permission to save their own life.

Life expectancy for Black people has consistently been lower than that of whites. The gap began to narrow in 1993, but by the first half of 2020 the gap was the largest since 1998, according to data from multiple national statistical agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Black women in the U.S. live longer than Black women in other countries, but their life expectancy is still 10 years less than Asian American women and five years less than white women in America.

Black women disproportionately have poorer health outcomes and less access to care, but they are often blamed for their own suffering instead of the racial dynamics that contribute to those conditions.

Through GirlTrek, Black women are empowered to walk as a way to heal their bodies, resist racist systems and inspire future generations. Members pledge to walk on Saturdays in solidarity with other women. They are also invited to walk 30 minutes per day, five days a week and complete a 21-day boot camp to earn “golden shoelaces.”

Members who wish to contribute more to the movement are encouraged to start a crew by inviting another Black woman to walk, attending national GirlTrek events, becoming an expert or coach, supporting global delegations and wearing GirlTrek gear at public events, marches and rallies to promote the movement.

On June 1, the organization kicked off a new challenge. The 30-Day Jumpstart is a self-guided 30-day walking challenge to help walkers discover new places.

Podcasts and special conversations inspire members to connect with history as well as explore self-care. Each Labor Day weekend, members gather in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains for a Stress Protest curated by healers and instructors.

Since joining GirlTrek in 2016 and becoming a neighborhood captain and crew leader, Loganville resident Stacy Madison has become something of a legend in her community.

Before GirlTrek, Madison was slumping to the gym doing Zumba classes and trying to get ripped. GirlTrek was an appealing alternative because she could walk alone or with other women.

“When Black women walk, things change,” Madison said. “We command our areas … we walk and sometimes we pray.”

One GirlTrek group in Gwinnett County has walked every county park. Other groups walk at different points along the Atlanta Beltline. One woman walks in downtown Atlanta using murals of the city to create her own walking trail. In addition to advocating for their health, many GirlTrek members have also become advocates for green spaces in their neighborhoods.

“We want spaces where we can walk safely,” Madison said. “We want spaces where we don’t have to walk with trash on the ground. I think Atlanta is hearing us. I know Gwinnett County is hearing us.”

GirlTrek crews are open to women of all races who wish to walk, but they are clear that their focus is on supporting and uplifting Black women. By 2030, GirlTrek wants to see Black women in the U.S. reach an average life expectancy that meets or exceeds the level of women in other countries.

Studies have indicated that Black women may process and internalize stress differently than their white and Asian counterparts, a factor which may be responsible for increased biological aging in Black women. We know walking can help reduce the negative impact of stress. An initiative that literally moves Black women to walk more can help change their lives.

Read more on the Real Life blog (www.ajc.com/opinion/real-life-blog/) and find Nedra on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AJCRealLifeColumn) and Twitter (@nrhoneajc) or email her at nedra.rhone@ajc.com.