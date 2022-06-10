BreakingNews
U.S. to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
One of Travel+Leisure's best small towns is in Georgia

Travel+Leisure lists of the 15 best small towns to visit this summer includes one in Georgia. The town of 4,800 was named for Walter John S. Adair, a Scottish settler who loved and married a Cherokee woman. Just an hour north of Atlanta, Adairsville is a great place to shop for antiques. Since 1991, however, the main attraction has been Barnsley Resort, with a spa and more

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Just an hour north of Atlanta, you’ll find antiques, a spa and a car museum

Sure, the beach is a great place to hang out during the summer, but so are small towns.

“Perhaps it’s the community festivals, the breezy nights walking down Main Street, or an ice cream truck rumbling down a suburban road blaring that all too familiar song. Whatever it is, we’ve got love for it,” Travel+Leisure wrote in its story on the 15 best small towns for a summer vacation.

ExploreWhy you should visit this small town, named best in Georgia

One of the 15 just happens to be in Georgia. Even better, it’s only about an hour north of Atlanta.

Welcome to Adairsville

This town of 4,800 was named for Walter John S. Adair, a Scottish settler who married a Cherokee woman. It was the first in the state to have the entire town listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Although a great place to shop for antiques, Adairsville wasn’t much of a tourist spot until the 160-year-old Barnsley Gardens — now Barnsley Resort — opened to the public in 1991. Now, people are lured in by horseback riding, clay target shooting, archery, a spa, a saltwater pool and more.

ExploreThis friendly small town can be ideal for retirement

Car lovers will want to check out the Savoy Automobile Museum. Have you ever seen a 1947 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Cabriolet? Well, this museum has one, on loan from Jim Taylor. That’s just one of dozens of vehicles in five exhibits.

If your summer plans are already booked, head north in a couple of months for The Great Locomotive Chase Festival the first weekend in October. This annual event dates back to 1968, and is a family friendly weekend featuring food vendors, arts and crafts, amusements, a parade, beauty pageant and more.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

