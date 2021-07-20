One of the world’s greatest places is in Georgia, Time magazine says

“The riverfront of the Hostess City of the South is undergoing some radical changes, transforming underutilized space into new districts, bringing more of the city’s hidden treasures into view.

“On the site of a former power station, the newly opened Plant Riverside District offers multiple restaurants, most with river views and outdoor seating, such as the German-style Riverside Biergarten. Its towering dual smokestacks hover above music venues, morning mindful-yoga classes and the new JW Marriott Savannah, which features a rooftop lounge.”

Other spots Time recommends include the upcoming Eastern Wharf, which will include a walkable 54-acre space with community parks, shops, restaurants, hotels and residences with riverfront views.

A city steeped in history, visitors can stay in The Jules in the Historic District’s Chippewa Square. It offers luxury accommodations in a renovated 19th-century mansion.

For fun, enjoy the 3 Points Food Court. Named for the point at which three neighborhoods come together, the food truck park features live music, yard games, movie nights and farmers market days.