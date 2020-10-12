One of the world’s coolest neighborhoods is in Atlanta

The editors and contributors were somehow able to trim all the neighborhoods in the world down to their 40 favorite. And they ranked Little Five Points among those, at No. 25.

Some of the locally owned businesses in Little Five Points

“An artsy neighbourhood where creatives and free spirits live next to eccentric tattoo parlours and lively dive bars, Little Five Points is beloved by Atlantans for its vibrant and intimate community. It has all the upsides of city life — access to MARTA, walkability — without the insane parking prices and head-throbbing traffic of life in downtown Atlanta,” Joshua Robinson wrote.

"L5P is where eccentric music venues and diverse outfitters coexist, so that a walk down Euclid Avenue might reveal a streetwear-clad college student on her way to edgy boutique Wish ATL to purchase a pair of Yeezys, a burgeoning band smoking outside of Aisle 5 before their first public performance, a hippie couple grabbing a smoothie at Arden’s Garden after a successful evening of thrifting, or a local rapper shooting a video in Moods Music, a great Black-owned record store.

“Although individual expression seems to pump through the veins of every Little Five Points resident, this is also a rich, tight-knit community, whose epicentre — the five-way junction at the corner of Euclid and Moreland — regularly holds bar crawls, art sales and impromptu sidewalk jam sessions.”

Little Five Points is one of only seven American neighborhoods to make the ranking.

