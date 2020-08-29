This is the best place to live in Georgia, according to Niche 2020 ranking

Each year, data research website Niche ranks the best places to live in the United States. The ranking “provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area,” taking into account location, quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

In Georgia, Decatur came out on top with an A+ overall rating. The city received an A-, A or A+ in all categories except housing (B), cost of living (B-}, crime and safety (C+), and weather (B+).