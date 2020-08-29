X

This is the best place to live in Georgia, according to Niche 2020 ranking

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Three Georgia cities rank in top 100 of best places to live in the United States

Decatur boasts about its “traditional small-town atmosphere — and the sophistication and excitement of a college town — along with all the benefits of living in a major metropolitan area.” It can also boast about being the best place to live in Georgia.

Each year, data research website Niche ranks the best places to live in the United States. The ranking “provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area,” taking into account location, quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

In Georgia, Decatur came out on top with an A+ overall rating. The city received an A-, A or A+ in all categories except housing (B), cost of living (B-}, crime and safety (C+), and weather (B+).

When added to the rest of the country, Decatur ranked No. 63, one of only three Georgia cities to make the top 100 nationwide.

One spot below Decatur — both in the state and the country — was Alpharetta, which also scored an A+ overall rating. Alpharetta outranked Decatur when it came to places to raise a family, though, claiming the top spot for top place and top suburb. Decatur finished third in both categories.

No. 3 in Georgia, and No. 94 nationwide, was Johns Creek. The suburb also scored an A+, and took the No. 2 spot in the state for both best place and best suburb to raise a family.

Rounding out the top 10 best places to live in Georgia were:

No. 4: North Decatur

No. 5: Milton

No. 6: Berkeley Lake

No. 7: Suwanee

No. 8: Roswell

No. 9: Peachtree Corners

No. 10: Vinings

