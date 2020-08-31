WINNER: This is metro Atlanta’s best suburb 2020

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Loving where you live is important. You spend a lot of time there — especially during the pandemic.
It’s been important to stay home, and where you live has determined how many parks you can explore and from where you can order dinner.
So when we asked you which suburb is the best in metro Atlanta, we knew we’d get a lot of responses. Nearly 5,000 of you voted in our poll to determine who gets to wear the crown for a year.
Here are the top five finishers:
Tie: Smyrna and Lilburn
Smyrna is Cobb County’s fastest growing city, according to the Census, and is looking to grow even more. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton told the AJC in May the city’s “sense of community,” parks and recreation amenities, and proximity to Atlanta make the city a great attraction to newcomers.
Lilburn was one of the first Gwinnett County cities to develop as Atanta residents began moving out of the city. Incorporated in 1910, it was named after Lilburn Trigg Myers, superintendent for the Seaboard Air Line Railway. The city is rooted in the railroad, which still runs hourly through Old Town.
No. 3: Alpharetta
The city of Alpharetta was established on December 11, 1858, later becoming the seat of government for Milton County. “The community that had a population of only 3,000 in 1980 today is home to more than 65,000 residents,” the city’s website states.
No. 2: Decatur
Niche.com says Decatur is the best place to live in Georgia. Decatur boasts about its “traditional small-town atmosphere — and the sophistication and excitement of a college town — along with all the benefits of living in a major metropolitan area.”
No. 1: Tucker
The residents of Tucker blew up my inbox nominating their city. It is one of largest and oldest unincorporated communities in the state, according to exploregeorgia.org. The DeKalb County city received more than third of all votes in our poll.