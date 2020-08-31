WINNER: This is metro Atlanta’s best suburb 2020

Smyrna

Tie: Smyrna and Lilburn

Smyrna is Cobb County’s fastest growing city, according to the Census, and is looking to grow even more. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton told the AJC in May the city’s “sense of community,” parks and recreation amenities, and proximity to Atlanta make the city a great attraction to newcomers.

Lilburn was one of the first Gwinnett County cities to develop as Atanta residents began moving out of the city. Incorporated in 1910, it was named after Lilburn Trigg Myers, superintendent for the Seaboard Air Line Railway. The city is rooted in the railroad, which still runs hourly through Old Town.

Lilburn

Alpharetta

No. 3: Alpharetta

The city of Alpharetta was established on December 11, 1858, later becoming the seat of government for Milton County. “The community that had a population of only 3,000 in 1980 today is home to more than 65,000 residents,” the city’s website states.

Decatur

No. 2: Decatur

Niche.com says Decatur is the best place to live in Georgia. Decatur boasts about its “traditional small-town atmosphere — and the sophistication and excitement of a college town — along with all the benefits of living in a major metropolitan area.”

No. 1: Tucker

The residents of Tucker blew up my inbox nominating their city. It is one of largest and oldest unincorporated communities in the state, according to exploregeorgia.org. The DeKalb County city received more than third of all votes in our poll.