5 ways you can increase your home’s value for under $400

Private Quarters | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you’re hoping to put your home on the market, there are things you can do to help get it sold.

In metro Atlanta, the average number of days on the market in December 2020 was 53, a 17.2% decrease year over year, according to Realtor.com. To help you stay on track with getting your old home off the market and moving into your new one with ease, HGTV has several tips for how you can boost your home’s value.

Here are 5 methods you can use to increase the worth of your dwelling. Plus, you won’t have to spend more than $400 to do it.

Get a home inspection

This isn’t just an option for purchasing a new house. Having your existing home inspected by a professional can help you discover small issues that you can have repaired. A simple issue, such as a hidden water leak, could be spotted by a persistent earthy or musty smell, you could have gone noseblind to. Roto-Rooter recommends having a plumber come out as soon as the issue is spotted to prevent further potential damage.

Landscape with low-maintenance

You may not have a green thumb, but having good landscaping can boost your home’s curb appeal. A survey by real estate referral company HomeLight found that 94% of agents said great curb appeal leads to money being deposited to you at closing — it adds value. Choose plants at your local garden center that don’t require frequent watering. Plants native to your region or ones that are drought-tolerant are good options.

Ditch the popcorn ceiling

Popular beginning in the 1970s, popcorn ceilings — also known as acoustic ceilings or stucco ceilings — are an easy DIY removal process. Artichitectural Digest’s Clever has some tips on how to do it, but be sure to have your home tested for asbestos beforehand, especially if your house was built before the ‘80s.

“Prior to the early 1980s, asbestos was an ingredient that many used in textured popcorn ceilings,” contractor Justin Krzyston, president of Stonehurst Construction and Design, told the digital brand.

Install energy-efficient lighting fixtures

If your ceiling fan clicks or makes any other noise while it’s on, it’s time to update it. Swap out your old fixtures for new ones that offer energy-efficiency. That way, they’ll cut down on electricity costs and also provide a modern look to your home. The Home Depot has a tutorial on how you can replace a ceiling fan. You can also make swaps for your lighting to bring in a contemporary appearance.

Deep clean your home

Scrub your home from top to bottom and hire a cleaning service to do the job. They can get into the corners and window sills that you may skip when you do your regular cleanings. You don’t have to spend a pretty penny to enlist these services. House cleanings can cost between $50 and $90 an hour.

