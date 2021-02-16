5 ways you can increase your home’s value for under $400

Ditch the popcorn ceiling

Popular beginning in the 1970s, popcorn ceilings — also known as acoustic ceilings or stucco ceilings — are an easy DIY removal process. Artichitectural Digest’s Clever has some tips on how to do it, but be sure to have your home tested for asbestos beforehand, especially if your house was built before the ‘80s.

“Prior to the early 1980s, asbestos was an ingredient that many used in textured popcorn ceilings,” contractor Justin Krzyston, president of Stonehurst Construction and Design, told the digital brand.

Install energy-efficient lighting fixtures

If your ceiling fan clicks or makes any other noise while it’s on, it’s time to update it. Swap out your old fixtures for new ones that offer energy-efficiency. That way, they’ll cut down on electricity costs and also provide a modern look to your home. The Home Depot has a tutorial on how you can replace a ceiling fan. You can also make swaps for your lighting to bring in a contemporary appearance.

Deep clean your home

Scrub your home from top to bottom and hire a cleaning service to do the job. They can get into the corners and window sills that you may skip when you do your regular cleanings. You don’t have to spend a pretty penny to enlist these services. House cleanings can cost between $50 and $90 an hour.