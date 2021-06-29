Officials get fired up for new Atlanta cricket team

“Sports are an effective stimulus for economic development, especially at the local level,” Marin said. “Individually, each of the various sectors of the sports economy can create lots of activity, jobs, and wealth. A great example of this is in basketball with the Atlanta Hawks, in football with the Atlanta Falcons, in soccer with Atlanta United, in baseball with the Atlanta Braves, in ice hockey with the Atlanta Gladiators, and now in cricket with Atlanta Fire Cricket Club.”

Tarek thanked members of the Georgia General Assembly and the CEO of USA Cricket, Iain Higgins, for their support. He detailed the team’s future in the state.

“As the President of Atlanta Fire Cricket Club, I envision great potential in the state of Georgia for cricket. We have recently established a new partnership between Atlanta Fire Cricket Club and Atlanta Cricket Fields in Forsyth County. Fifty-eight acres of land in Forsyth is now the proud home field of Atlanta Fire,” he said.

The Atlanta Fire Cricket CEO, along with international players, met Gov. Brian Kemp. State senators Sheikh Rahman and Nikki Merritt thanked Tarek for his leadership.

Atlanta Fire Cricket Club launched in 2018. Since then, it has continued to gain attention.

“Widely recognized for the highest standard of professionalism on and off the field, Atlanta Fire has revolutionized professional cricket in the United States,” the website says.