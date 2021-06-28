These movies, series are leaving Netflix beginning July 5

Netflix Launches Online Shop for‘Exclusive’ Show-Themed Apparel.On June 10, Netflix announced the launch of anew online shop based on its most popular shows. .The store, which is already available in the United States,will sell apparel, merchandise and collectibles. .Products offered will be “exclusive limited editions,”according to Netflix’s VP of Consumer Products, Josh Simon. .Netflix.shop will drop exclusive limitededitions of carefully selected high-qualityapparel and lifestyle products tied to ourshows and brand on a regular basis, Josh Simon, via ‘Complex’.Simon also revealed that the first items to debuton the site this month will include streetwear and actionfigures inspired by ‘Yasuke,’ ‘Eden’ and ‘Lupin.’.It was also said that exclusive products from ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ are on the horizon. .It was also said that exclusive products from ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ are on the horizon. .[K]eep an eye out for exclusive products frombeloved titles like 'The Witcher' and 'StrangerThings,' as well as new Netflix logo-wearfrom Japanese fashion house BEAMS, Josh Simon, via ‘Complex’.Netflix.shop is being developed andlaunched online via Shopify.Unlike its competitors, Netflix doesnot run commercials, meaning it willbenefit from another source of revenue