These movies, series are leaving Netflix beginning July 5

While you’re celebrating Independence Day, Netflix will begin removing titles from its platform.
They include Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” which will likely head to Disney+. The detective drama “Hinterland” and season 1 of the Thai drama-romance “Love Sick: The Series” are also leaving.
See below for a full list of titles Netflix announced won’t be available by July 31.
July 5
The Iron Lady
July 7
The Invitation
July 14
Holidays
July 15
The Princess and the Frog
July 19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
July 28
The Croods
July 30
Spotlight
July 31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland