These movies, series are leaving Netflix beginning July 5

Life
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

While you’re celebrating Independence Day, Netflix will begin removing titles from its platform.

They include Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” which will likely head to Disney+. The detective drama “Hinterland” and season 1 of the Thai drama-romance “Love Sick: The Series” are also leaving.

See below for a full list of titles Netflix announced won’t be available by July 31.

July 5

The Iron Lady

July 7

The Invitation

July 14

Holidays

July 15

The Princess and the Frog

July 19

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

July 28

The Croods

July 30

Spotlight

July 31

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

