Nurse-backed Safe Staffing Bill introduced in Congress

According to Schakowsky, the bill will:

Improve the health of patients by improving nursing care

Establishing minimum registered nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals

Providing whistleblower protection for nurses who advocate on behalf of their patients

Investing in training and career development to retain hard-working nurses in the workforce

Studies have shown that overworking nurses can lead to dangerous working conditions, errors in medication, higher risk of spreading illnesses, failure to tend to hospital care compliance and more.

Explore CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour and raw cookie dough

“The bill’s introduction is a direct response to the escalating staffing crisis in hospitals across the country. Tens of thousands of nurses have spoken out, marched, and struck for safer patient care conditions over the last year, sounding a clarion call for action,” said Burger.

The bill is modeled after the California nurse-patient ratio law, established in 2004, that sets strict limits for how many patients each type of nurse can be assigned to.

“It is past time that we act on the evidence and give nurses the support they deserve and put patients over profits. Let’s get it done!” added Schakowsky.