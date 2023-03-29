Have achy legs? These simple tips can help

Achy legs — whether caused by working out or by aging — are painful and can disrupt your day. Leg pain is common and can be treated with medication and movement.
If you’re experiencing severe leg pain, you should probably see a doctor. However, if the aching is dull, weak, or just sporadically sharp, there are home remedies.
“For many patients with chronic pain, no matter the treatment, a large part of the effect is contextual,” explained Dr. Jonas Bloch Thorlund, a professor of musculoskeletal health at the University of Southern Denmark.
No matter the cause of pain, ache or weaknesses, here are three tips to help with achy, tired legs:
Increasing circulation
Good blood circulation allows tissues to receive nutrients and increase strength. While circulation often deteriorates as we age, we can take active measures to help reduce the risk of poor circulation, which can turn into serious leg issues.
“Most of the time, the first line of treatment is wearing compression stockings,” said Dr. George Anton, a Cleveland Clinic vascular surgeon.
While compression socks are a great way to help increase circulation, walking, stretching, and practicing good posture can also help increase healthy blood flow.
Exercise
It makes sense to want to rest when you’re in pain, but doctors recommend moving when possible.
“International clinical guidelines for most chronic musculoskeletal pain conditions recommend exercise therapy and physical activity as core treatments,” said Thorlund.
While some respond well to light activities such as yoga and tai chi, others can take on more demanding workouts like jogging, walking and even lifting weights.
Take a break
Of course, it’s important to know when to take a break as well.
“When it comes to exercise, many people I see tend to ‘over-train’ or repetitively do the same workout or exercise over and over. Without allowing the body to rest and repair itself can potentially lead to long-term chronic pain,” said physiotherapist Aaron Armoogum.
It’s okay to take a break, prop your legs up and rest when your body tells you to. Experts recommend taking part in yoga not only for its calming practices but also for its ability to help train the brain to listen to the body. The more you’re in tune with your body, the more you can listen to its needs.
If you’ve experienced leg pain for some time, you might want to see a doctor. Here are a signs it’s time to get professional help:
- swelling in both legs
- varicose veins that cause discomfort
- pain while walking
- leg pain that continues to get worse or persists beyond a few days
