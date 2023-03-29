Have achy legs? These simple tips can help

“Most of the time, the first line of treatment is wearing compression stockings,” said Dr. George Anton, a Cleveland Clinic vascular surgeon.

While compression socks are a great way to help increase circulation, walking, stretching, and practicing good posture can also help increase healthy blood flow.

Exercise

It makes sense to want to rest when you’re in pain, but doctors recommend moving when possible.

“International clinical guidelines for most chronic musculoskeletal pain conditions recommend exercise therapy and physical activity as core treatments,” said Thorlund.

While some respond well to light activities such as yoga and tai chi, others can take on more demanding workouts like jogging, walking and even lifting weights.

Take a break

Of course, it’s important to know when to take a break as well.

“When it comes to exercise, many people I see tend to ‘over-train’ or repetitively do the same workout or exercise over and over. Without allowing the body to rest and repair itself can potentially lead to long-term chronic pain,” said physiotherapist Aaron Armoogum.

It’s okay to take a break, prop your legs up and rest when your body tells you to. Experts recommend taking part in yoga not only for its calming practices but also for its ability to help train the brain to listen to the body. The more you’re in tune with your body, the more you can listen to its needs.

If you’ve experienced leg pain for some time, you might want to see a doctor. Here are a signs it’s time to get professional help: