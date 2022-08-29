New Yorkers can no longer buy whipped cream if they’re under 21

Symptoms of long-tern inhalant use include:

Weight loss

Muscle weakness

Disorientation

Inattentiveness

Lack of coordination

Irritability

Depression

There are many signs to look for in children who might be using inhalants:

Spots or sores around the mouth

Red or runny eyes and nose

Chemical odors on the breath

Appearing dazed, drunk or dizzy

Short tempered or irritable

Lose of appetite

Stains or paint on clothing

Explore Hailey Bieber rocks vintage Peachtree Road Race shirt

Inhalants are on the rise among young people because they are inexpensive and easy to access. They can cause asphyxiation, suffocation, choking and even coma or death. The new law will issue a civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense according to the New York Senate website.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth,” said Addabbo.