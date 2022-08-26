BreakingNews
Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Recall alert: Certain Perdue frozen chicken products may contain plastic

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

If you have Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders in your freezer, you might want to throw them away.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert. Perdue chicken breast tenders labeled as gluten free may be contaminated with foreign materials containing plastic and blue dye.

The item is sold nationwide, but customers who purchased the item at BJ’s Wholesale Club locations should do a double check for the following:

  • 42-ounce plastic bags labeled “Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free”
  • With a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23″
  • A lot number of 2193 (above the best-by date)
  • Establishment number of P-33944 (below the best-by date)

The contamination was found after a consumer reported that one of their tenders had a small piece of clear plastic in it.

For more information visit the fsis.usda.gov.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

