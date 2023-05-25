BreakingNews
MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
X

New study reveals brain activity behind chronic pain

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
‘Now that we know where these signals live, we can try to track them non-invasively’

Chronic pain can be debilitating, but a new study points at possible future treatments.

As reported in Nature Neuroscience, study co-author Prasad Shirvalkar, who described chronic pain as a “disease unto itself,” researchers have identified the neural activity behind chronic pain, which could offer the potential to treat pain in a non-invasive manner.

ExploreWhat’s the difference between empathy and sympathy?

Tracking brain activity is critical in figuring out where those pain signals live, according to Shirvalkar, and in developing treatments that don’t rely on opioids, which can be highly addictive.

The study involved implanting electrodes in the brains of subjects, who were experiencing chronic pain from various causes. The subjects recorded their perceptions of pain levels over several months, which researchers then correlated to the data from the electrodes.

“We successfully predicted intraindividual chronic pain severity scores from neural activity with high sensitivity using machine learning methods,” the study’s authors wrote. “Chronic pain decoding relied on sustained power changes from the OFC, which tended to differ from transient patterns of activity associated with acute, evoked pain states during a task. Thus, intracranial OFC signals can be used to predict spontaneous, chronic pain state in patients.”

About 50.2 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, according to a 2022 study. That same study suggested that Americans have lost nearly $80 billion in wages due to chronic pain illnesses. Fierce Healthcare reported that women, older adults and people who live in rural areas are more likely to experience chronic pain.

Explore5 simple ways to feel better after having a bad day

Chronic pain is typically measured on a scale of pain intensity and by its effects on work-life balance.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, patients can be diagnosed with chronic pain using some combination of the following tests:

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
7m ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

UPDATE: Trooper comforts baby after chase ends in crash, shooting in Atlanta
53m ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
6h ago
The Latest

Free summer movie series kicks off with Juneteenth celebration
2h ago
Truist Park opens Northside Hospital Nursing Lounge
2h ago
Staying fit over 40: Here’s how to shed that stubborn belly fat
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top