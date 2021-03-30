New ranking: Iconic Atlanta spot is Georgia’s ‘cant’ miss restaurant’

“They’re the kinds of places of which somebody might say, “You went to [wherever] and you didn’t eat THERE???” the website said.

So where would that place be in Georgia?

According to 24/7 Tempo., it’s one that’s been officially declared “Atlanta’s Dining Room” after the Georgia House of Representatives passed a 2011 resolution.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room at 224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE is the last of Atlanta’s tearooms from the 1940s.

“The fare is mostly Southern at this unpretentious but always lively restaurant — fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, chicken and dumplings, shrimp and cheese grits, and more,” 24/7 Tempo said.

As was the case with many restaurants last year, Mary Mac’s doors closed for months before reopening as a takeout-only spot. It’s since reopened for dine-in with social distancing in place. Based on the reviews, people still can’t get enough of the beloved restaurant’s down-home Southern dishes.

“Great food and service. Loved the vegetable plate with cream corn, green beans, Mac and cheese, and tomato pie. Very generous portions and very filling. Deviled eggs were really good too!” a review on TripAdvisor read.