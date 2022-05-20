BreakingNews
UPDATE: Hyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah
ajc logo
X

New nurse staffing think tank outlines six priority areas

caption arrowCaption
These Jobs Will Be In-Demand After the Return From Coronavirus.Figures come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook.These roles will see their demand grow through 2028 and over half pay $70,000 or more annually.They include physician assistants, who earned an average of $112,260 last year.As well as registered nurses, whose predicted growth is 12 percent in less than a decade.There will also be a big surge for nurse practitioners and midwives, who made $115,800 in 2019.All of these medical roles and fitness trainers will see double-digit jumps in demand by 2028.Last year, instructors and trainers earned salaries of $40,390.Increases in other areas include marketing and advertising, software and the supply chain.There will be a five percent jump in demand for both tractor-trailer truck drivers and logisticians.In 2019, drivers earned $45,260, while logistic workers took home $74,750.For software developers, a 21 percent demand jump is expected.On average, workers in this fieldearned $105,590 in 2019.An eight percent jump is predicted for marketing and advertising managers, who made $135,900.Most of these positions require a bachelor's degree or lower to obtain

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Collaboration among five organizations aims to improve nurse safety and health

Knowing it’s going to take a lot of brainpower to solve the nursing shortage problem, five organizations have joined to form the Nurse Staffing Task Force.

Composed of front-line nurses, nurse leaders, CFOs, CEOs and HR representatives, the think tank was started by Partners for Nurse Staffing.

ExploreNurse survey: 63% say patients, doctors don’t see them as “human”

It is a collaboration among:

“Healthcare is a human business. Hospitals can add all the rooms, beds and equipment they want, but none of that matters without nurses there to take care of sick patients,” AACN president Beth Wathen, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, said earlier this month. “For years, usual and accepted staffing models have viewed nursing as an expense, not an investment. And yet, there is ample evidence that links appropriate nurse staffing with optimized nursing care and improved patient outcomes.”

The think tank met six times during the first three months of the year and determined six priorities to address the nursing shortage. They also developed strategies to accomplish their goals.

ExploreGeorgia among nation's worst states for nurses

These are:

Healthy work environment: Get federal regulation passed that makes nurse safety — both mental and physical — of equal importance with patient safety.

Diversity, equity and inclusion: Implement Inclusive Excellence, integrating DEI ideals into everything from resource allocation to daily operations.

Work schedule flexibility: Make the workplace more flexible through scheduling, shifts and roles.

Stress injury continuum: Retain nurses by addressing burnout, moral distress and compassion.

ExploreHow nurses can overcome compassion fatigue

Innovative care delivery models: Improve access, patient and staff experience, and resource management through onsite care delivery, IT integration of patient monitoring equipment, and ambulatory access and virtual/remote care delivery.

Total compensation: “Develop an organization-wide formalized and customizable total compensation program for nurses that is stratified based on market intelligence, generational needs and an innovative and transparent pay philosophy that is inclusive of benefits such as paid time off for self-care and wellness and wealth planning for all generations.”

“Addressing workforce challenges is the top priority in health care. We can’t provide health care and services to our communities without our workforce,” said AONL CEO Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC. “Bringing together those who deliver care and those who ensure sustainability of care delivery is critical to developing outcomes-based staffing models, improving value and fostering a healthy practice environment to engage nurses and support resilience and well-being.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Delaying dementia: VR games may be the next big thing
1h ago
Survey: Hospitals more willing to open wallet to hire, retain nurses
1h ago
A peek inside ‘Diddy’s’ abandoned $2.6m Dunwoody mansion
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top