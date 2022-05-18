ajc logo
Nurse survey: 63% say patients, doctors don’t see them as “human”

A WalletHub analysis has determined the best and worst states for nurses.After tallying the scores, Georgia finished at No. 42, making it the ninth worst in the U.S.The Peach State was No. 48 (out of 50) for work environment.There is plenty of opportunity here, however. Georgia finished 15th in that category.According to the analysis, eight of the 10 worst states for nurses are in the South

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Most respondents say public has misconceptions about what they do

Nurses say they don’t believe the public understands exactly what do all day.

A survey of 1,000 nurses, conducted by OnePoll during National Nurses Week, revealed not only health care workers’ biggest headaches, but also how they think they are seen by others.

According to the results, 85% of respondents said they felt misunderstood by the public, despite 63% saying they are portrayed in a better light since the pandemic began. One of the biggest misconceptions, according to 47%, is that nurses have it “easy” compared to other medical professionals.

Perhaps the most startling response was from the 63% of nurses who said they aren’t seen as “human” by patients and doctors.

The other difficult parts of their jobs, nurses said were:

  • long hours: 30% of respondents
  • emotionally supporting more than one patient per shift: 20%
  • nurse-to-patient ratios are too big: 18%

Responses weren’t all negative, however. For example, 66% said they find their job rewarding, 47% find it demanding, and 41% call it joyful.

Since the survey was conducted during National Nurses Week, nurses were asked what kind of gift they’d like to receive as recognition.

A simple “thank you,” whether verbal or written, was preferred by 64% of respondents, followed by a self-care service or product (34%), or a restaurant or other food gift card (34%).

“To hear how nurses and aides have been ‘recognized’ in the past for their contributions is both sad and infuriating. We have to do better,” Jen Reddy, connectRN’s chief marketing officer, told studyfinds.com. “Our goal this year is to change the experience for this community and demonstrate we are listening — and valuing their impact — not just for one week, but every day.”

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Featured
