Nurse survey: 63% say patients, doctors don’t see them as “human”

long hours: 30% of respondents

emotionally supporting more than one patient per shift: 20%

nurse-to-patient ratios are too big: 18%

Responses weren’t all negative, however. For example, 66% said they find their job rewarding, 47% find it demanding, and 41% call it joyful.

Since the survey was conducted during National Nurses Week, nurses were asked what kind of gift they’d like to receive as recognition.

A simple “thank you,” whether verbal or written, was preferred by 64% of respondents, followed by a self-care service or product (34%), or a restaurant or other food gift card (34%).

“To hear how nurses and aides have been ‘recognized’ in the past for their contributions is both sad and infuriating. We have to do better,” Jen Reddy, connectRN’s chief marketing officer, told studyfinds.com. “Our goal this year is to change the experience for this community and demonstrate we are listening — and valuing their impact — not just for one week, but every day.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.