These are the 20 best U.S. hospitals, new list says

That’s why U.S. News & World Report keeps a watchful eye on the best hospitals in the nation. Each year, the publication releases the overall best hospitals in the country, as well as where to get the best care for specific things like cancer or heart surgery.

“With more than 6,000 hospitals across the U.S., many patients face a choice about where they get treated. And which hospital they choose matters,” U.S. News & World Report notes in its new rankings published this week. “The Best Hospitals Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals that excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News.”