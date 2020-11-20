Step inside this stately $13 million dual-level Atlanta penthouse

Harrison Design is responsible for this new construction home, which is listed for $13,950,000. Nothing was missed in the 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom dwelling on 3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, as even the entrance makes a statement.

The elliptical staircase is the first thing you’ll see upon coming inside the residence, which offers no shortage of views. Landscapes and 360-degree panoramas allow for tons of natural light to fill the space.