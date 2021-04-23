Here’s where Atlanta lands on the greenest U.S. cities for renters

“Atlanta is known as a city in a forest for the abundance of trees and the extent of the city’s tree canopy cover. In fact, nearly half of the city features a canopy of trees. In the city, parks such as Piedmont, Centennial Olympic, Woodruff and the developing Westside Park dominate massive spaces,” Apartment Guide said.

The greenery continues throughout the city, which offers more than 3,000 acres of parkland. That also extends toward the metro area which has a multitude of parks.

Atlanta’s environmentally friendly ways reach past its pines and oaks, however. In 2017, the city became the third most environmentally friendly city in the country based on an analysis of LEED-certified office spaces in the 30 biggest U.S. markets.

There is also an abundance of earth-conscious restaurants. According to Epicure & Culture, they include health food eatery True Food Kitchen, organic spot Upbeet and King of Pops, which feature popsicles containing a wholesome mix of no more than five ingredients.

Apartment Guide’s greenest cities in the U.S. for renters