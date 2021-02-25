X

Netflix unveils list of new movies, shows coming in March

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new month means more titles are being added to Netflix’s already hefty slate of shows, movies, documentaries and other programming.

Some titles have already been announced, including “Waffles+Mochi,” a children’s program featuring former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s dedicated to discovering, cooking and eating food.

“I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world,” Obama said in part when announcing the show.

Other programs include the doc “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” the action-adventure flick “Pacific Rim” and, on the heels of “iCarly” coming to the streamer, seasons 1-4 of Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush.”

Netflix recently published a video of all the titles you can catch on the streaming giant in the weeks leading up to and after spring. Glimpse below to see a complete list.

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

March 2

Black or White

World Party - Season 5

March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker

Safe Haven

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series - Part 4

Sentinelle

March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam - Season 3

March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters

March 12

Love Alarm - Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD - Part 3

Yes Day

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BRG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages

Waffles + Mochi

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras de Peste

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America

Skylines

March 19

Alien TV- Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 3

Sky Rojo

March 20

Jiu Jitsu

March 22

Navillera

Philomena

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Millennials - Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush - Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It! Double Trouble

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High- Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America

In Other News

