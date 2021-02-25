Netflix unveils list of new movies, shows coming in March

A new month means more titles are being added to Netflix’s already hefty slate of shows, movies, documentaries and other programming.
Some titles have already been announced, including “Waffles+Mochi,” a children’s program featuring former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s dedicated to discovering, cooking and eating food.
“I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world,” Obama said in part when announcing the show.
Other programs include the doc “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” the action-adventure flick “Pacific Rim” and, on the heels of “iCarly” coming to the streamer, seasons 1-4 of Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush.”
Netflix recently published a video of all the titles you can catch on the streaming giant in the weeks leading up to and after spring. Glimpse below to see a complete list.
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Nights in Rodanthe
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
The Dark Knight
The Pursuit of Happyness
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
March 2
Black or White
World Party - Season 5
March 3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker
Safe Haven
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black
March 5
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series - Part 4
Sentinelle
March 8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
March 9
The Houseboat
StarBeam - Season 3
March 10
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
March 11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters
March 12
Love Alarm - Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD - Part 3
Yes Day
March 14
Audrey
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BRG
The Last Blockbuster
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
March 16
Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages
Waffles + Mochi
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras de Peste
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America
Skylines
March 19
Alien TV- Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 3
Sky Rojo
March 20
Jiu Jitsu
March 22
Navillera
Philomena
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Millennials - Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush - Seasons 1-4
Croupier
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It! Double Trouble
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High- Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate
Haunted: Latin America