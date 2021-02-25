X

Catch these shows and movies on Netflix before they disappear in March

These titles are leaving Netflix in March.Here are a few titles to check out before they’re taken off the streaming platform."Spring Breakers" - March 13."Silver Linings Playbook" - March 16."I Don’t Know How She Does It" - March 22.'Ghost Rider" - March 26."Weeds" - March 31

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Even though you may be gearing up for spring cleaning, Netflix isn’t quite going full throttle on that.

The streaming giant ditched a ton of series and films on its platform in the last few months, but it’s not getting rid of quite as many titles in March.

Still, there are plenty of programs that you won’t be able to catch on the platform when the month ends. Among them are seasons 1-7 of the dark comedy series “Weeds,” the animated sci-fi comedy “Chicken Little,” and “Inception,” which had only been added in February.

MarketWatch has a full list of movies, documentaries and shows that are exiting the streamer this month. Here it is below.

March 3

Rectify - Seasons 1-4

March 7

Hunter X Hunter - Seasons 1-3

March 8

Apollo 18

The Young Offenders

March 9

November Criminals

The Boss’s Daughter

March 10

Last Ferry

Summer Night

March 13

Spring Breakers

The Outsider

March 14

Aftermath

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment

The Student

March 15

Chicken Little

March 16

Deep Undercover - Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Silver Linings Playbook

March 17

All About Nina

Come and Find Me

March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

I Don’t Know How She Does It

March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 25

Blood Father

The Hurricane Heist

March 26

Ghost Rider

March 27

Domino

March 30

Extras- seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly

London Spy - Season 1

The House That Made Me - Seasons 1-3

March 31

Arthur

Chappaquiddick

Enter the Dragon

God’s Not Dead

Hedgehogs

Inception

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kung Fu Hustle

Molly’s Game

Money Talks

School Daze

Secret in Their Eyes

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sinister Circle

Skin Wars: - Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver

The Bye Bye Man

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Prince & Me

Weeds - Seasons 1-7

