Catch these shows and movies on Netflix before they disappear in March

Even though you may be gearing up for spring cleaning, Netflix isn’t quite going full throttle on that.
The streaming giant ditched a ton of series and films on its platform in the last few months, but it’s not getting rid of quite as many titles in March.
Still, there are plenty of programs that you won’t be able to catch on the platform when the month ends. Among them are seasons 1-7 of the dark comedy series “Weeds,” the animated sci-fi comedy “Chicken Little,” and “Inception,” which had only been added in February.
MarketWatch has a full list of movies, documentaries and shows that are exiting the streamer this month. Here it is below.
March 3
Rectify - Seasons 1-4
March 7
Hunter X Hunter - Seasons 1-3
March 8
Apollo 18
The Young Offenders
March 9
November Criminals
The Boss’s Daughter
March 10
Last Ferry
Summer Night
March 13
Spring Breakers
The Outsider
March 14
Aftermath
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment
The Student
March 15
Chicken Little
March 16
Deep Undercover - Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Silver Linings Playbook
March 17
All About Nina
Come and Find Me
March 20
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 22
Agatha and the Truth of Murder
I Don’t Know How She Does It
March 24
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
March 25
Blood Father
The Hurricane Heist
March 26
Ghost Rider
March 27
Domino
March 30
Extras- seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly
London Spy - Season 1
The House That Made Me - Seasons 1-3
March 31
Arthur
Chappaquiddick
Enter the Dragon
God’s Not Dead
Hedgehogs
Inception
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kung Fu Hustle
Molly’s Game
Money Talks
School Daze
Secret in Their Eyes
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sinister Circle
Skin Wars: - Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver
The Bye Bye Man
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Prince & Me
Weeds - Seasons 1-7