Catch these shows and movies on Netflix before they disappear in March

The streaming giant ditched a ton of series and films on its platform in the last few months, but it’s not getting rid of quite as many titles in March.

Still, there are plenty of programs that you won’t be able to catch on the platform when the month ends. Among them are seasons 1-7 of the dark comedy series “Weeds,” the animated sci-fi comedy “Chicken Little,” and “Inception,” which had only been added in February.