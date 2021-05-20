Netflix movies, TV shows you need to watch before they leave in June

The good news is you still have the rest of May to catch some films and shows before they leave Netflix in June. The bad news is you’ll have to start saying goodbye to some favorites when the new month arrives.
Among them are the NBC thriller “Hannibal,” which reports speculate could find a new home for all three seasons on the NBCUniversal streamer Peacock. Other departing titles include the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Scarface” and the Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant romantic comedy “Two Weeks Notice.”
Netflix has released a full list of movies and shows leaving the streamer. See what they are below.
June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
June 21
Dark Skies
June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
June 28
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice