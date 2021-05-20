ajc logo
Netflix movies, TV shows you need to watch before they leave in June

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The good news is you still have the rest of May to catch some films and shows before they leave Netflix in June. The bad news is you’ll have to start saying goodbye to some favorites when the new month arrives.

Among them are the NBC thriller “Hannibal,” which reports speculate could find a new home for all three seasons on the NBCUniversal streamer Peacock. Other departing titles include the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Scarface” and the Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant romantic comedy “Two Weeks Notice.”

Netflix has released a full list of movies and shows leaving the streamer. See what they are below.

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

