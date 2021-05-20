Netflix announces new list of movies, original shows coming in June

June will soon be here and with it is a new batch of programming arriving on Netflix.
The streaming giant just announced a list of original series, films and documentaries on tap for June.
Among them are the dramas “Love Jones,” and “I Am Sam.” Netflix is also welcoming the crime comedy “The Big Lebowski.” All the aforementioned films have previously been available on the platform.
Several new series are also on the way. They include season 2 of the animated preschool show “Rhyme Time Town,” and the comedy special “Alan Saldaña: Locked Up.”
See below for a complete list of new titles.
June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
FTA
Unwind Your Mind
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Workin’ Moms: Season 5
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Tow
Silver Skates
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
Nevertheless
June 22
This Is Pop
June 23
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25
The A List: Season
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork