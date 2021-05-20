ajc logo
X

Netflix announces new list of movies, original shows coming in June

Netflix to Exclusively StreamSony’s Movies Starting in 2022.Netflix has reportedly inked anexclusive multi-year deal with Sony.According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter,’the company has secured the streaming rights to Sony’s films staring in 2022. .Netflix will now have access toSony’s entire library, including itsColumbia Pictures catalogue. .Unlike its competitors, Sony does not have a widely-accessible, dedicated streaming service of its own. .Sony’s films, including the upcoming ‘Morbius’ and‘Uncharted,’ will stream on Netflix in the U.S. followingtheir theatrical windows and home releases. .A number of films co-produced with Marvel will be included in the deal, excluding sequels to ‘Venom’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ as they are set for release in 2021. .Sony’s president of worldwide distribution,Keith Le Goy, released a statement praising the“exciting agreement” between Sony and Netflix. .At Sony Pictures, we produce some of thebiggest blockbusters and the most creative,original films in the industry. This excitingagreement further demonstrates theimportance of that content to ourdistribution partners as they growtheir audiences and deliver the verybest in entertainment, Keith Le Goy, via Complex

Life | 40 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

June will soon be here and with it is a new batch of programming arriving on Netflix.

The streaming giant just announced a list of original series, films and documentaries on tap for June.

ExploreNetflix movies, TV shows you need to watch before they leave in June

Among them are the dramas “Love Jones,” and “I Am Sam.” Netflix is also welcoming the crime comedy “The Big Lebowski.” All the aforementioned films have previously been available on the platform.

Several new series are also on the way. They include season 2 of the animated preschool show “Rhyme Time Town,” and the comedy special “Alan Saldaña: Locked Up.”

See below for a complete list of new titles.

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

ExploreYou can binge more than 70 Netflix original movies this year

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Unwind Your Mind

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Tow

Silver Skates

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top