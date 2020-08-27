Everything coming to Netflix in September 2020

While we continue to hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic, we count on streaming services for our entertainment. A bad day can be made better by watching the final season of “The Good Place,” coming to Netflix on September 26. If you’re tired of what’s happening in the world right now, go “Back to the Future.” The trilogy arrives September 1.
Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in September, according to whats-on-netflix.com:
September 1
- Adrift (2018) – Biopic starring Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley about a story of survival of a couple who get caught in a hurricane
- Anaconda (1997) – 90s horror flick where a National Geographic filming crew gets taken hostage
- Back to the Future trilogy – All three Back to the Future movies return once again to Netflix US
- Barbershop (2002) – Comedy set in a Chicago barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) – Animated musical adventure with Barbie exclusively on Netflix
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Season 1) N – Preschool series retelling Black stories
- Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – New episodes of the excellent anime series
- Borgen (Seasons 1-3) – The excellent Danish political thriller finally joins Netflix ahead of season 4 due out on Netflix in the next couple of years
- Children of the Sea (2019) – Anime movie
- Coneheads (1997) – Comedy movie based on the SNL skit
- Due Date (2010) – Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis
- Glory (1989) – Biographical movie featuring Denzel Washington about the first all-black volunteer company in the U.S. Civil War
- Grease (1978) – The timeless musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
- Erased (season 1) – Anime set in the 1980s where a boy travels back in time to help save his classmates
- Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2020) – Anime movie about a new recruit sent back in time to save the future
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) – Two stand-up specials; one presented in English and one in Spanish
- H (multiple seasons) – French ensemble comedy set in a hospital
- Heidi (season 2) – More animated adventures up in the mountains with Heidi
- Magic Mike (2012) – Steven Soderbergh’s comedy featuring Channing Tatum about a male stripper teaching the tricks of the trade
- Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014) – Disney’s big Muppet movie starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – Chris Evans comedy that combines every high school comedy that comes before it
- Pineapple Express (2008) – Seth Rogen comedy directed by David Gordon Green
- Possession (1981) – Classic horror movie from Andrzej Zulawski
- Puss in Boots (2011) – Dreamworks spinoff of Puss in Boots who was a regular in “Shrek”
- Red Dragon (2002) – Anthony Hopkins crime thriller
- Residue – version unknown
- Sex Drive (2008) – Sean Anders comedy about a high school senior driving cross-country to see a girl he met online
- Sister Sister (seasons 1 to 6) – UPN classic 90s comedy sitcom series created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at birth
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (interactive special) – Dreamworks interactive spinoff of the Boss Baby franchise giving you the opportunity to work at Baby Corp
- The Muppets (2011) – One of the rebooted Muppet movies from Disney
- The Producers (2005) – Comedy musical starring Uma Therman and Matthew Broderick
- The Promised Neverland (season 1) – Anime series
- The Smurfs (2011) – The live-action first reboot of the classic children’s cartoon from Sony Pictures
- Thomas & Friends (season 24) – More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine
- True: Friendship Day (2020) – Another kids animated special set in the True world
- Wildlife (2018) – Quaint drama about a teenage boy dealing with his father temporarily abandoning them
- Zathura
September 2
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India (season 1) – Indian docuseries
- Chef’s Table: BBQ (season 1) – A new spinoff for Chef’s Table that looks at the world of BBQ.
- Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) – German superhero movie about a fry cook discovering she has power
September 3
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (2020) – Portuguese stand-up special
- Love, Garaunteed (2020) – Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this new romantic comedy
- Young Wallander (Season 1) – Newly graduated police officer finds himself embroiled in grisly cases. Based on the Swedish and British series Wallander
September 4
- Away (Season 1) – New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) – Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama adapted from the novel featuring Jesse Plemons
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (part 2) – Next set of adventures from Dreamworks
- Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Set in the 1980s, this romantic comedy is set four years after graduation students meet up with one hoping to make a move on his high school crush
- The Lost Okoroshi (2019) – Action drama Nollywood movie
September 6
- Undercover (season 2) – Dutch crime drama series that aired to stunning reviews earlier in the year
September 7
- Cargo (2019) – Hindi space movie about a young female astronaut
- Midnight Special (2016) -Sci-fi thriller about a boy displaying superhero powers and a father’s attempts to keep him safe from the authorities
- My Octopus Teacher (2020) – Investigative documentary looking into a man and his relationship with an octopus
- Record of Youth (season 1) – New K-drama about three young fashionistas
- Transformers: Cyberverse (season 2) – More adventures with the Autobots
- Waiting for “Superman” (2010) – Documentary looking into the state of education in America
September 8
- StarBeam (season 2) – Second season of the animated children’s series
September 9
- Cuties / Mignonnes (2020) – Movie following a young girl named Amy who defies her families tradition to become part of a twerking dance crew
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (season 1) – Reese Witherspoon produced Netflix series giving homes much-needed makeovers
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco (season 1) – Docuseries looking into the Spanish beach town turned into Europes deadliest drug trafficking hub
- The Social Dilemma (2020) – Documentary premiered at Sundance about how social media controls us
September 10
- Greenleaf (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of the OWN show about a megachurch and the family who run it
- Julie and the Phantoms (season 1) – Family musical series about a girl trying to rebuild a teen boy band
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) – Sequel to The Babysitter directed once again by McG
- The Gift (Atiye) (season 2) – Return of the Turkish supernatural series
- The Indhun Chronicles (season 1) – Spanish made anime series
September 11
- Family Business (season 2) – French comedy about a family that’s at the top of their game selling grass
- Girlfriends (multiple seasons) – Comedy sitcom series that follows four women
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – The second Dreamworks movie with Hiccup and Toothless
- Pets United (2020) – Animated feature about a dog and a cat joining forces to defeat the mayor and his lethal robot army
- Pokemon Journeys (part 2) – New episodes in the brand new Pokemon series exclusive to Netflix.
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (2020) – Family comedy from Mexico
- The Duchess (season 1) – New comedy series from comedian Katherine Ryan
September 15
- America’s Book of Secrets (season 2) – History Channel docuseries about various scandals and conspiracies surrounding the U.S. government
- Ancient Aliens (season 3) – History Channel series about aliens
- Beyond Scared Straight (season 4) – Reality series with at-risk teens getting a glimpse into their potential futures in prison
- Cold Case Files Classic (season 1) – Docuseries looking into unsolved homicides through forensic science.
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) – Documentary that covers controversial heartfelt scientist looking to freeze their dying toddler to hopefully bring him back in the future
- Izzy’s Koala World (season 1) – Kids nature series following 11-year-old Izzy as she rescues koalas
- Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) – Stand-up special from the British comedian
- Pawn Stars (season 2) – History Channel buy and sell reality series
- Taco Chronicles (volume 2) – Food reality series looking into the world’s best tacos
- The Curse of Oak Island (season 4) – Docuseries from History Channel continuing their expedition on Oak Island.
- The Rap Game (season 1) – Reality series where contestants attempt to break into the rap industry
- The Smurfs 2 (2013) – Sequel to the Sony live-action Smurfs series
- The Universe (season 2) – Docuseries looking into the biggest scientific questions.
September 16
- Baby (season 3) – The third and final season of the Italian drama
- Challenger: The Final Flight (season 1) – Docuseries looking into the Challenger space program
- Criminal: UK (season 2) – More intense throwdowns in the interrogation room
- The Devil All the Time (2020) – Complete with a stellar cast including Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, this is one of the biggest movies to release on Netflix this fall
- MeatEater (season 9) – Docuseries
- Signs / Znaki (season 2) – Polish crime thriller series
- SING ON! (season 1) – Tituss Burgess hosts the U.S. regional edition of the karaoke singing competition
- The Paramedic / El practicante (2020) – Spanish thriller
September 17
- Dragon’s Dogma (season 1) – New anime series based on the video game franchise
- The Last Word / Das Letzte Wort (season 1) – German comedy series
September 18
- American Barbecue Showdown (season 1) – Reality series with competing cooks demonstrating their barbecue abilities
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season 1) – Animated series from Dreamworks based in the “Jurassic Park” IP
- Ratched (season 1) – The next huge Ryan Murphy project that is set to reboot the famous Nurse Ratched character from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
September 21
- A Love Song for Latasha (2020) – Documentary
September 22
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (season 3) – Animated kids series
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (season 4) – Reality series with comedian Jack Whitehall continuing his adventures with his dad
- Kiss the Ground (2020) – Documentary on activists, scientists and more banding together to balance our climate
- Mighty Express (season 1) – New animated series for children from the creators of Paw Patrol
- The Playbook (season 1) – Sports documentary series
September 23
- Enola Holmes (2020) – British mystery film based on the novel, starring Millie Bobbie Brown
- Waiting… (2005) – Rob McKittrick comedy featuring Ryan Reynolds
September 24
- Real Steel (2011) – Hugh Jackman features in this sci-fi movie about a robot boxer operator
- The Chef Show (season 2) – A brand new set of episodes starring Jon Favreau
September 25
- A Perfect Crime (season 1) – Documentary series
- Country-ish
- Nasty C
- Sneakerheads (season 1) – Comedy series picked up from Complex Networks
- The School Nurse Files / Bogeongyosa Aneunyeong (season 1) – South Korean drama series about a school nurse
September 26
- The Good Place (season 4) – The final season of the NBC comedy series
September 27
- Bad Teacher (2011) – Cameron Diaz comedy
- Van Helsing (season 4) – Syfy channel series.
September 28
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020) – Vox series looking into democratic elections
September 29
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) – Stand-up special
- Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) – Sequel to the “Sudden Death” movie from 1995
September 30
- American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) – True crime documentary looking into the disappearance of Shanann Watts
- Wentworth (season 8) – Australian prison drama
- The Boys in the Band (2020) – Ryan Murphy produced movie based on the Broadway play, starring Zachary Quinto and Jim Parsons.