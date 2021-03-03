A heavy statistic: 2 Georgia cities among nation’s most obese

Being obese can lead to numerous health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. It can also affect how well the COVID-19 vaccine works.

Some cities contribute to the nation’s obesity problem more than others. To identify which cities had the most overweight or obese residents, the financial website WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key dimensions: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness.