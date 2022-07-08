National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant

One of those recipients is Miller’s Soul Food in Dublin. Founded in 1955 by Lee and Ardessa Wright Miller, the restaurant is the oldest and only Black-owned eatery in the city.

According to Discover Dublin, the restaurant is an “institution in comfort food.”

“Miller’s Soul Food serves up the best fried chicken around, fresh fried fish, and oxtails that are slap your mama good,” the website wrote. “Served piping hot in a savory gravy, these oxtails will have you popping the whole thing in your mouth and chewing off the bone while the gravy soaks into the bed of fluffy white rice.”

The site also praises Miller’s fried chicken and its meat-and-three. “There’s the meats, but no meal is complete without three sides!” it wrote. “Go for the collard greens for deep, dark flavor perfectly salted and Miller’s thick, rich macaroni & cheese with a side of black eye peas. … Take it from a local, and try everything they suggest.”

The National Trust grants are intended to help the recipients “make much-needed updates such as creating outdoor seating, address deferred maintenance of their historic spaces, and fund other general operating and marketing costs.”