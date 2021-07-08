OutKast celebrates 25th anniversary of “ATLiens” with deluxe album, custom collections and more

A limited four-album 12″ vinyl version of “ATLiens” will be available with both the original release and the previously unavailable instrumental album on two LPs each.

Caption The reissued "ATLiens" by OutKast. Credit: Courtesy of Legacy Recordings Credit: Courtesy of Legacy Recordings

Additionally, the anniversary edition of “ATLiens” will be featured as membership record club Vinyl Me, Please’s (vinylmeplease.com) hip-hop record of the month for August 2021.

A two-LP neon green and blue galaxy vinyl, which is mastered at half-speed and includes an exclusive listening experience with a listening notes booklet, will be available to members of Vinyl Me, Please.

Also on Aug. 27, an exclusive bundle with a four-LP set housed in a custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags and pressed on standard black vinyl will be available from Get On Down online boutique (getondown.com). That set includes the “ATLiens” original vocal album and the full-length instrumental album.

Get On Down will exclusively house the hit singles “Elevators” and “ATLiens” in a custom printed inner sleeve and miniature outer jacket duplicate of the commercial 12″ release.

E-commerce site Merch Traffic (merchtraffic.com) will offer custom-made pieces, hand-drawn artwork and a variety of novelty items specifically made for the album’s anniversary.