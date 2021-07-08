ajc logo
OutKast celebrates 25th anniversary of “ATLiens” with deluxe album, custom collections and more

Atlanta Music Scene
By Giana Levy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Aug. 27, 1996, OutKast hit mainstream airwaves with their second studio album “ATLiens.”

With nearly 2 million copies sold nationwide and double-platinum certification, OutKast generated Billboard charting hits — “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens” and “Jazzy Belle” — that elevated the hip-hop duo from Atlanta’s underground music scene.

Outkast’s Big Boi and Andre 3000 at their Stankonia headquarters in 2003, the same year they released “Speakerboxx/The Love Below.” SUNNY SUNG / AJC FILE PHOTO
Outkast’s Big Boi and Andre 3000 at their Stankonia headquarters in 2003, the same year they released “Speakerboxx/The Love Below.” SUNNY SUNG / AJC FILE PHOTO

On Aug. 27, 2021, the 25th anniversary of that sophomore breakthrough will be celebrated with a deluxe version of the original album, including a full-length collection of 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks. The deluxe album will contain the album’s most popular singles, “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens” and “Jazzy Belle,” accompanied with upgraded high-definition videos.

The single “Elevators (Me & You)” was recently certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, joining the gold single “ATLiens” and double-platinum album “ATLiens.”

A limited four-album 12″ vinyl version of “ATLiens” will be available with both the original release and the previously unavailable instrumental album on two LPs each.

The reissued "ATLiens" by OutKast.
The reissued "ATLiens" by OutKast.

Credit: Courtesy of Legacy Recordings

Credit: Courtesy of Legacy Recordings

Additionally, the anniversary edition of “ATLiens” will be featured as membership record club Vinyl Me, Please’s (vinylmeplease.com) hip-hop record of the month for August 2021.

A two-LP neon green and blue galaxy vinyl, which is mastered at half-speed and includes an exclusive listening experience with a listening notes booklet, will be available to members of Vinyl Me, Please.

Also on Aug. 27, an exclusive bundle with a four-LP set housed in a custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags and pressed on standard black vinyl will be available from Get On Down online boutique (getondown.com). That set includes the “ATLiens” original vocal album and the full-length instrumental album.

Get On Down will exclusively house the hit singles “Elevators” and “ATLiens” in a custom printed inner sleeve and miniature outer jacket duplicate of the commercial 12″ release.

E-commerce site Merch Traffic (merchtraffic.com) will offer custom-made pieces, hand-drawn artwork and a variety of novelty items specifically made for the album’s anniversary.

