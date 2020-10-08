X

OutKast’s ‘Stankonia’ turns 20 with reissue, bundled singles

OutKast's "Stankonia" album turns 20 in October 2020.

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two decades ago, OutKast ignited the rap world with “Stankonia.”

The album spawned a trio of hits – “So Fresh, So Clean,” “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” and “Ms. Jackson” – and is routinely recognized as a benchmark in the Atlanta duo’s career.

On Oct. 30, the 20th anniversary of the album will be commemorated with a bundled release of the three singles on all streaming platforms. Each song will come with instrumental, a capella and remixed versions in hi-res sound (the “B.O.B.” bundle includes a remix from Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha and the “Ms. Jackson” includes the song “Sole Sunday” with Goodie Mob).

The three songs are newly certified by the RIAA as platinum singles (“Ms. Jackson” is three times platinum, signifying sales of 3 million).

As well on Oct. 30, the “Stankonia” album will arrive as an expanded release including six bonus tracks, available digitally in 24-bit and 360 Reality Audio.

The anniversary edition of “Stankonia” also receives a vinyl makeover, as a double-LP pressed on 12″ black and white galaxy vinyl (members of the Vinyl Me, Please record club will receive an exclusive art print with the album).

OutKast’s Andre 3000 and Big Boi recorded “Stankonia” in 1999-2000 at their Stankonia studio in Atlanta and A&M Studios in Los Angeles. The album won a Grammy for best rap album in 2002, while “Ms. Jackson” earned one for best rap performance by a duo or group.

