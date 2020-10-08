OutKast’s ‘Stankonia’ turns 20 with reissue, bundled singles

The album spawned a trio of hits – “So Fresh, So Clean,” “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” and “Ms. Jackson” – and is routinely recognized as a benchmark in the Atlanta duo’s career.

On Oct. 30, the 20th anniversary of the album will be commemorated with a bundled release of the three singles on all streaming platforms. Each song will come with instrumental, a capella and remixed versions in hi-res sound (the “B.O.B.” bundle includes a remix from Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha and the “Ms. Jackson” includes the song “Sole Sunday” with Goodie Mob).