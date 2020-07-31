X

Everything coming to Netflix in August 2020

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new month means new titles are arriving on Netflix.

The streaming service regularly announces new movies and TV shows coming to the platform. In August, you can be a part of the “Legend of Korra” and close out the month with a guy named Bond, James Bond.

Here is what’s coming to Netflix in August:

August 1

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

Moesha: Season 1-6

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected — Netflix Documentary

August 3

Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

August 5

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary

World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime

August 7

Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family

Word Party Songs — Netflix Family

Work It — Netflix Film

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film

August 14

3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original

El robo del siglo — Netflix Original

Fearless — Netflix Film

Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Project Power — Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family

Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

August 15

The Game: Seasons 1-3

Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film

DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original

High Score — Netflix Documentary

August 20

Biohackers — Netflix Original

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — Netflix Anime

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film

August 21

Alien TV — Netflix Family

Fuego negro — Netflix Film

Hoops — Netflix Original

Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Sleepover — Netflix Film

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family

Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original

La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original

Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Retsuko the Red Panda

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now — Netflix Film

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

