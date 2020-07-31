Everything coming to Netflix in August 2020

A new month means new titles are arriving on Netflix.
The streaming service regularly announces new movies and TV shows coming to the platform. In August, you can be a part of the “Legend of Korra” and close out the month with a guy named Bond, James Bond.
Here is what’s coming to Netflix in August:
August 1
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
Moesha: Season 1-6
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary
August 3
Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special
August 5
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary
August 6
The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime
August 7
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film
August 14
3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original
August 15
The Game: Seasons 1-3
Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary
August 20
Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film
August 21
Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now — Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace