Breakfast of champions: Here’s what doctors eat to fuel their day

A balanced breakfast typically includes a protein, fiber and a range of nutrients.
Health
By
20 minutes ago
X

Nearly everyone agrees: A healthy breakfast fuels the body and helps us get through the day.

“Many studies have linked eating breakfast to good health, including better memory and concentration, lower levels of ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, and lower chances of getting diabetes, heart disease, and being overweight,” noted WebMD.

Recently, more than a dozen doctors spoke with TODAY, sharing what they eat for breakfast and what they avoid.

Explore6 fast food places to get your pumpkin spice fix

Here are the top three choices for a balanced breakfast.

Oatmeal with seeds, nuts and berries

“I’m trying to get in lots of good fiber, as well as healthy fats with some seeds, and then the good phytonutrients from the dried fruit,” Dr. Jennifer McQuade, an assistant professor and physician-scientist in melanoma medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said.

Whole-grain toast with avocado

“In just one little piece of toast, you have enough calories and sustenance to make it through until lunch and you feel good,” Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, said.

Plain yogurt with berries

“Almost every day what I have is organic fresh fruit — whatever is in season — with plain, unsweetened yogurt,” Dr. Caroline Tanner, professor of neurology at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco, told the outlet.

Explore5 best mobile apps for nurses

Healtline.com says eggs, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and berries are the top ingredients to add to your breakfast in the morning.

As for what you should should skip, experts recommend reducing breakfast meats like bacon and sausages, sugar cereals and waffles.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fearless Fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Republicans divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
57m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
42m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett assembles employee teams to make improvements after audit
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: NNS

HEALTH & WELLNESS
What can my nails tell me about my health?
7h ago
FDA says key ingredient in Sudafed, Vicks and Benadryl products doesn’t work
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Weight training can be easy and still build strength. Here’s how.
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
19h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top