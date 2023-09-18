Breakfast of champions: Here’s what doctors eat to fuel their day

Nearly everyone agrees: A healthy breakfast fuels the body and helps us get through the day.

“Many studies have linked eating breakfast to good health, including better memory and concentration, lower levels of ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, and lower chances of getting diabetes, heart disease, and being overweight,” noted WebMD.

Recently, more than a dozen doctors spoke with TODAY, sharing what they eat for breakfast and what they avoid.

Here are the top three choices for a balanced breakfast.

Oatmeal with seeds, nuts and berries

“I’m trying to get in lots of good fiber, as well as healthy fats with some seeds, and then the good phytonutrients from the dried fruit,” Dr. Jennifer McQuade, an assistant professor and physician-scientist in melanoma medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said.

Whole-grain toast with avocado

“In just one little piece of toast, you have enough calories and sustenance to make it through until lunch and you feel good,” Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, said.

Plain yogurt with berries

“Almost every day what I have is organic fresh fruit — whatever is in season — with plain, unsweetened yogurt,” Dr. Caroline Tanner, professor of neurology at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco, told the outlet.

Healtline.com says eggs, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and berries are the top ingredients to add to your breakfast in the morning.

As for what you should should skip, experts recommend reducing breakfast meats like bacon and sausages, sugar cereals and waffles.