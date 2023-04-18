Micro-dates can deepen your connection with your partner

Taking a walk

Listening to your favorite album together

Having an open conversation

Cuddling (reminisce on your first date or most exciting outings)

Looking through old photos

Playing a card game or working on a puzzle

“You can’t really have a healthy and stable relationship without intimacy, and we need shared experiences in order for us to feel like it is a relationship [at all],” therapist Joy Berkheimer told Well and Good.

Experts recommend starting small. Try a quick coffee break and discuss something that interests you and your partner.

“This is time for building Love Maps, sharing fondness and admiration, and turning toward one another,” said the Gottman Institute’s Jennifer Pestsky.

Micro-dates have been proven to boost mental, emotional and intimate connections with your partner by re-igniting the dating stage of your relationship. No matter how many days, weeks, months or years you’ve been together, it’s never a bad idea to set aside time for a little one-on-one appreciation.