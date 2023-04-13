German scientists developing world’s first artificial womb facility

According to Scrubs Mag, the center will contain 75 equipped labs with 400 growth pods, i.e., artificial wombs. The project’s creators claim the technology is ready, but that ethical concerns are blocking the project’s progress.

“Right now, research on human embryos is not allowed beyond 14 days. After 14 days, embryos must be destroyed due to ethical concerns. If these ethical restrictions are relaxed, I give it 10 to 15 years before EctoLife becomes widely used everywhere,” claimed Al-Ghaili.

Babies in the artificial wombs would receive nutrients from two central bioreactors, or artificial umbilical cords. One bioreactor dispenses amniotic fluid to the womb, and the other eliminates waste. Once the baby is fully developed, it’s delivered with a push of a button.