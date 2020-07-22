Metro Atlanta sports team hosts back-to-school event

The event was a partnership between the Spartans, Positive American Youth and others at the Camp Creek U-Bar. While it’s unclear what school will look like for students this fall, the team still wanted to provide some sense of normalcy for local students.

“I think what’s most important is to still prepare your kids and start homeschooling, so they can go ahead and still get the education, still get that thing they need. Just keep prayed up and be a blessing to somebody else,” Georgia Spartans owner, Jerell Shearin, told 11Alive.