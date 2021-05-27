ajc logo
Memorial Day 2021: These stores and restaurants are open

5 Things , You Might Not Know About Memorial Day.Memorial Day isn't just an opportunity for a barbecue or beach trip. It's a day honoring American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.1. , It originally honored military personnel who died in the Civil War (1861-1865).2, Roughly 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War — making it the deadliest war in American history.3. , Red poppies are known as a symbol of remembrance. It's a tradition to wear them to honor those who died in war.4. , It wasn't always Memorial Day — it used to be known as Decoration Day.5. , President Bill Clinton signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act on Dec. 28, 2000, designating Memorial Day as a National Moment of Remembrance

Life | 28 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Holiday weekends are usually the time to be mindful of stores’ and restaurants’ operating hours.

Memorial Day is no different.

Knowing where you can stop if you run out of paper plates or where to eat if you want to skip grilling is a must this weekend.

Here is a list of popular stores and eateries that will be open Monday, May 31, according to Good Housekeeping and Country Living. Be sure to contact your local stores and restaurants to verify individual location hours.

Grocery stores

Aldi: Open limited hours at most locations.

Kroger: Location hours vary.

Publix: Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at most stores.

Sam’s Club: Most stores’ hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Most location hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Hours may vary.

Walmart: Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Location hours vary.

Retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.

Best Buy: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.

Ikea: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.

Lowe’s: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.

Macy’s: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.

The Home Depot: Location hours vary.

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Open

Bahama Breeze: Open for takeout and dine-in

The Cheesecake Factory: Operating under normal hours for dine-in, pick-up, delivery and curbside.

Chili’s: Open for takeout, pickup and dine-in.

IHOP: Open; location hours vary.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Open

Olive Garden: Open

Outback Steakhouse: Open

Red Lobster: Open normal hours

TGI Fridays: Open

