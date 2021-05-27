Memorial Day 2021: These stores and restaurants are open

Holiday weekends are usually the time to be mindful of stores’ and restaurants’ operating hours.
Memorial Day is no different.
Knowing where you can stop if you run out of paper plates or where to eat if you want to skip grilling is a must this weekend.
Here is a list of popular stores and eateries that will be open Monday, May 31, according to Good Housekeeping and Country Living. Be sure to contact your local stores and restaurants to verify individual location hours.
Grocery stores
Aldi: Open limited hours at most locations.
Kroger: Location hours vary.
Publix: Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at most stores.
Sam’s Club: Most stores’ hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: Most location hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Hours may vary.
Walmart: Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Whole Foods Market: Location hours vary.
Retailers
Bed Bath & Beyond: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.
Best Buy: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.
Ikea: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.
Lowe’s: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.
Macy’s: Contactless curbside pickup offered at some locations.
The Home Depot: Location hours vary.
Restaurants
Applebee’s: Open
Bahama Breeze: Open for takeout and dine-in
The Cheesecake Factory: Operating under normal hours for dine-in, pick-up, delivery and curbside.
Chili’s: Open for takeout, pickup and dine-in.
IHOP: Open; location hours vary.
LongHorn Steakhouse: Open
Olive Garden: Open
Outback Steakhouse: Open
Red Lobster: Open normal hours
TGI Fridays: Open