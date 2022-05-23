Memorial Day events in metro Atlanta this weekend and beyond

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and the one many people look forward to — summer Fridays at work and vacation, anyone? Celebrate the holiday by participating in a range of activities this weekend including outdoor jazz concerts, Caribbean carnival festivities and a summer party with games, music and giveaways. Kids will have an opportunity to engage with an author during a virtual story time session. Do good by donating much-needed blood during a drive. Commemorate Memorial Day with special tribute events throughout metro Atlanta. Plan to eat, drink, dance, watch live performances, pay homage to fallen military persons and more this holiday weekend and beyond.
Credit: Douglas Kirkland
All that jazz. Bring a blanket or lounge chairs, a big picnic basket and plan to spend the entire day at the 45th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park. While the actual event is 28 days long — almost the entire month of May (check the website for performance details) — the big celebration takes place Memorial Day weekend and will include performances by notable artists such Herbie Hancock, Eddie Palmieri, Rhonda Thomas, Warren Wolf and the Pack, Naia Izumi, Kathleen Bertrand and others. If you stay for the evening concerts, bring glow-in-the-dark sticks or use the flashlight feature on your phone since it gets pretty dark in the park. Each day, the first performance begins at 1 p.m.; the last performance starts at 9 p.m. May 28-30. Free. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta. atlantafestivals.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Live! at The Battery
Summer jam. Head to Live! at The Battery for a summer party featuring a live DJ, signature Crush cocktails in adult juice pouches, summer patio games and giveaways. Noon-4 p.m. May 28. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.
A day to remember. Honor those fallen in the line of military duty and their families with tribute events throughout metro Atlanta. Attendees may experience a lineup of music, presentations, flag placements and more, commemorating the service of these persons. All events will take place May 30. 9-10:30 a.m. Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswellgov.com; and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. norcrossga.net.
Credit: Courtesy of World of Coca-Cola
Patio party. World of Coca-Cola will celebrate the season with Enjoy! Patio Party, a special event featuring select tastings, yard games like corn hole and a giant Jenga, plus photo ops with the purchase of a general admission ticket. $15-$19. May 30-July 1, weekdays only. 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-676-5151, worldofcoca-cola.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association, Inc.
Cultural celebration. A weekend of revelry comes in the form of the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival with a bevy of concerts, food, fetes and the main event, the parade. The latter will showcase masqueraders in festive, flamboyant, brightly colored costumes in groups known as mas bands. Lovers of Caribbean music will appreciate the lineup of soca artists including Skinny Fabulous, Motto, Pumpa and Edwin Yearwood; entertainment will also include a performance by Ghanaian artist Prince Bright, DJs to keep the festive vibe going and a splash of comedy. The three-day event will kick-off with a street party called jouvert followed by the carnival and concerts then close with a brunch fete featuring food, music and more merriment. May 27-29. The main event, Festival Village, will take place 10 a.m.-11 p.m. May 28. Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit atlantacarnival.org.
Credit: Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books; a division of Penguin Random House LLC
For the kiddos. Parents who need a few minutes to catch their breath or occupy children before naptime will appreciate a virtual reading, drawing activity and Q&A with Doug Salati, author of “Hot Dog.” The book is about an overwhelmed pup in the city who finds his calm with some sea, sand and fresh air which teaches young readers how to appreciate small joys. The book is best for ages 4-8 and can be purchased locally at Barnes & Noble or at Greenlight Bookstore, which will host the Zoom event. To register, visit greenlightbookstore.com.
Credit: Gabriel Gibson
The getaway. Cool off and ride the waves at Summer Waves, Jekyll Island’s water park. Visitors can enjoy lazy laps around Turtle Creek, high-speed thrills down Pirate’s Passage and a new thrilling ride called Man O’ War. For those planning to stay the weekend, opt for accommodations at Courtyard & Residence Inn by Marriott, an oceanfront property that opened last year and offers access to a pool, hot tub, splash pad for children and restaurants. Prices vary. jekyllisland.com.
Blood drive. The American Red Cross is experiencing an extreme blood shortage and the organization cites one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Consider serving others and helping those in need this weekend by donating blood during a drive at Town Center at Cobb. Noon-5 p.m. May 28-29 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 30. Upper level of the JC Penney wing, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 770-424-0742, towncenteratcobb.com.
