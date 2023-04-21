TikTok influencer reminds the internet of McDonald’s secret fries ingredient

McDonald’s Canada, McDonald’s U.K. and McDonald’s Australia, however, do not utilize beef flavoring in the cooking of their fries, Howlett said.

While some commenters claimed the fast food fact is already common knowledge, Howlett’s TikTok video has accrued over 10.8 million views in less than a week as many commenters shared their surprise at the secret ingredient.

“I actually already knew that one!” one commenter said. “Had to learn that when I was vegetarian and found out I’d been eating cows via McDonald’s fries.”

“Good to know (because) my son’s allergic to beef,” another commenter said.