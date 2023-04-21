X

TikTok influencer reminds the internet of McDonald’s secret fries ingredient

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
McDonald’s fries taste different than everyone else’s because of beef flavoring

McDonald’s world-famous fries are crispy, salty and served to millions daily. According to a recent TikTok post by fast food influencer Jordan Howlett — and a corroborating Fox Business report — the chain restaurant’s fries are not vegetarian friendly. The social media savant revealed that McDonald’s secret ingredient for its fries is beef flavoring mixed with vegetable oil.

“I know why McDonald’s fries taste different from everybody else’s fries, and I’m gonna tell you guys today,” Howlett said in a TikTok video that has since gone viral with millions of views. “It’s because McDonald’s cooks their fries with beef flavoring mixed within their vegetable oil, right. So, that’s why the fries taste so good but also so different from everybody else’s.”

@jordan_the_stallion8

#stitch with @youraveragetechbro #fypシ

♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8
ExploreFive-star freshman’s stunning throw on the run is going viral

Howlett called the fast food secret “bad news for vegetarians.” In fact, McDonald’s USA has acknowledged the use of beef flavoring for its fries in its marketing materials for some time. In 2021, McDonald’s issued an FAQ response on the matter.

“When our suppliers partially fry our cut potatoes, they use an oil blend that contains beef flavoring,” McDonald’s website said. “This ensures the great-tasting and recognizable flavor we all love from our World Famous Fries. The fries are cooked in our kitchens, seasoned with salt, and served hot to you.”

McDonald’s Canada, McDonald’s U.K. and McDonald’s Australia, however, do not utilize beef flavoring in the cooking of their fries, Howlett said.

Explore20-year-old has 104-pound ovarian cyst removed

While some commenters claimed the fast food fact is already common knowledge, Howlett’s TikTok video has accrued over 10.8 million views in less than a week as many commenters shared their surprise at the secret ingredient.

“I actually already knew that one!” one commenter said. “Had to learn that when I was vegetarian and found out I’d been eating cows via McDonald’s fries.”

“Good to know (because) my son’s allergic to beef,” another commenter said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch 2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
1h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
14h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.
10h ago
The Latest

Peacock drops teaser for John Wick prequel series
26m ago
Lizzo teams up with lawmakers to help fight youth mental health crisis
46m ago
Nursing student practices on her dog in viral video
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
18h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
10h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top