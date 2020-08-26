McDonald’s debuts new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, first new flavor in nearly 40 years

Spicy Chicken McNuggets will hit U.S. restaurants on September 16, for a limited time and will be accompanied by a new sauce, called Mighty Hot Sauce. The new McNuggets have a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers, according to a press release from the fast food company.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the US since they came to menus in 1983,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, said in a statement. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus.”