McDonald’s burgers are getting a makeover

McDonald’s is giving its burgers an upgrade.
“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald’s USA.
The changes include softer sandwich buns, better melting cheese and more caramelized onions. The fan-favorite Big Mac will also get a makeover and be served with more sauce.
The upgraded burgers have clearly caught the attention of a certain beloved 1980s thief. McDonalds has brought back the Hamburglar, who can be seen ogling the updated sandwiches in a recent commercial.
The rollout of the new burgers has hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and other West Coast cities, as well as locations in Canada, Australia and Belgium. McDonald’s plans to have the new burgers in all U.S. restaurants by 2024.
