McDonald’s burgers are getting a makeover

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald’s USA.

The changes include softer sandwich buns, better melting cheese and more caramelized onions. The fan-favorite Big Mac will also get a makeover and be served with more sauce.