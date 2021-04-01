Louvre puts entire collection online for your viewing pleasure

“The Louvre’s stunning cultural heritage is all now just a click away!” Martinez said in the statement, which Robb Report also obtained. “I am sure that this digital content is going to further inspire people to come to the Louvre to discover the collections in person.”

In the meantime, virtual Louvre guests can use their desktops, smartphones or tablets to glimpse pieces from the museum’s eight departments. Doing so will allow them to feast their eyes on everything from Egyptian artifacts to Renaissance statues.

While the museum is closed in real life, Associated Press reported it is getting a facelift, having gone from 30,000 to 40,000 visitors daily to none.

“We’re taking advantage of the museum’s closure to carry out a number of major works, speed up maintenance operations and start repair works that are difficult to schedule when the museum is operating normally,” Laurent le Guedart, the Louvre’s Architectural Heritage and Gardens Director told AP.