Wienermobile continues metro Atlanta tour with Georgia native at the wheel

Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl Mayer, invented the Wienermobile in 1936. The car hasn’t traveled the country every single year since then, though. It retired from the road in 1940 during World War II and was discontinued in 1977 due to wear and tear. The company also sought to focus on TV advertising, according to a press release. However, after the Weinermobile came back for a 50th-anniversary celebration in 1986, Oscar Mayer decided to bring it back with a new fleet and tour launching in 1988.

“Since 1988, Hotdoggers have relished seeing the country through the windshield of an American icon, representing the brand in all forms of media and at thousands of events,” the website said.

Glimpse a partial schedule for where the Weinermobile is set to be in the coming days. Be aware that severe weather could alter these appearances.

Newtown Park Johns Creek

3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 31

The Georgian Lakeside Milton, not open to the public

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

April 1

Downtown Duluth: 3085 Main St., Duluth

3 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

April 1

Seacrest Studios Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Egleston, not open to the public

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

April 7

Atlanta History Center: 130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta

noon-3 p.m.

April 8

Park Tavern: 500 10th St NE, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

April 9

Greenbriar Discount Mall: 2975 Headland Dr SW, Atlanta

noon- 3 p.m.

April 10