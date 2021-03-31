Wienermobile continues metro Atlanta tour with Georgia native at the wheel

Six iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are traveling the U.S. at this moment and one is being driven by a metro Atlantan.
Molly Swindall is a Johns Creek native and a graduate of the University of Georgia. She’s been driving the Wienermobile across the Southeastern United States with Maggie Thomas.
But don’t call them drivers — Mayochup Molly and Mustard Mags are Hotdoggers, which is the job title of people who are brand ambassadors for Oscar Mayer and are behind the wheel of the Wienermobile.
Swindall recently spoke to 11 Alive and dished on driving the well-known vehicle, which reached the Peach State on March 29. Its first stop was none other than her hometown.
“This is BUNbelievable for me as Atlanta is my hometown,” Swindall, who is part of class 33 of Hotdoggers, told the news outlet. “While here, we will be offering ‘Frank Fanatics’ the chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels. We’re thrilled for the opportunity to bring a little extra joy and happiness to the area.”
Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl Mayer, invented the Wienermobile in 1936. The car hasn’t traveled the country every single year since then, though. It retired from the road in 1940 during World War II and was discontinued in 1977 due to wear and tear. The company also sought to focus on TV advertising, according to a press release. However, after the Weinermobile came back for a 50th-anniversary celebration in 1986, Oscar Mayer decided to bring it back with a new fleet and tour launching in 1988.
“Since 1988, Hotdoggers have relished seeing the country through the windshield of an American icon, representing the brand in all forms of media and at thousands of events,” the website said.
Glimpse a partial schedule for where the Weinermobile is set to be in the coming days. Be aware that severe weather could alter these appearances.
Newtown Park Johns Creek
3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
March 31
The Georgian Lakeside Milton, not open to the public
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
April 1
Downtown Duluth: 3085 Main St., Duluth
3 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
April 1
Seacrest Studios Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Egleston, not open to the public
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
April 7
Atlanta History Center: 130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
noon-3 p.m.
April 8
Park Tavern: 500 10th St NE, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
April 9
Greenbriar Discount Mall: 2975 Headland Dr SW, Atlanta
noon- 3 p.m.
April 10