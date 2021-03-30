Breathe in the calm as free yoga returns to Atlantic Station in April

You won’t have to wait much longer to get a free yoga session in on the spacious green of Atlantic Station.
The West Midtown mixed-used development has announced the return of Wellness Wednesdays beginning April 7 and running through Sept. 29.
Local onsite studio atl kula is leading instruction for the outdoor yoga classes. Pilates will also be taught.
Reservations for the first event are open now. Visit atl kula’s website to sign up.
Taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., metro Atlantans are invited to relax and unwind from the week with free classes at the open-air Atlantic Green. Different themes will be the focus for each Wellness Wednesday class. They include Bloom for Spring, Shine for Summer and Flow for Fall. To register for the weekly classes, check atl kula’s website on the preceding Thursday and reserve a spot.
Wellness Wednesdays is aiding in the health and safety of participants by limiting class sizes and requiring pre-registration. Those joining the weekly classes should bring their own mats and water. Participants are also urged to arrive 10 minutes early to set up in their reserved socially-distanced space. They are also required to wear masks when they’re not in their designated spot.
Other safety precautions being implemented at Atlantic Station include increased cleaning and sanitation, touchless hand sanitizer units and limited capacity elevators. For full details, visit the website.
Wellness Wednesdays at Atlantic Station
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays April 7-Sept. 29
Atlantic Green: 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Atlanta