‘Live PD’ returns as ‘On Patrol: Live’ on new network

As reported by Deadline, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson will provide minute-by-minute analysis for the live coverage. The show will also feature citizen ride-alongs, where citizens will be able to share their experiences with the cast afterwards.

“Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do,” executive producer Dan Abrams said, as reported by Deadline. “I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”