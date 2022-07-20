BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
ajc logo
X

‘Live PD’ returns as ‘On Patrol: Live’ on new network

Combined ShapeCaption
A&E cancels police show 'Live PD'

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The series is coming to Reelz

A&E’s former hit series “Live PD” will soon be live once again. While the network cancelled the highly rated show in June 2020, the series is now set to premiere this Friday under a new name and on a different network. Now titled “On Patrol: Live,” the series is set to air July 22 at 9 p.m. on Reelz.

“Live PD” host Dan Abrams and his supporting cast of commentators are back for Reelz’s show — which will document police work around the country through live broadcasts. While “Live PD” achieved high ratings by using the same formula first popularized by “Cops” on Fox in 1989, the show was cancelled following protests to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Explore‘Emmanuel, Don’t Do It’ is the latest internet sensation, thanks to one sassy TikTok emu

As reported by Deadline, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson will provide minute-by-minute analysis for the live coverage. The show will also feature citizen ride-alongs, where citizens will be able to share their experiences with the cast afterwards.

“Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do,” executive producer Dan Abrams said, as reported by Deadline. “I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”

ExploreFormer ICU nurse stars as ‘Bachelorette’ in show’s latest season

The show will be produced by Half Moon Pictures, a production arm of Big Fish Entertainment.

“We’ve been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for On Patrol: Live, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming,” Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of Reelz, said. “With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta fringe group linked to Fayetteville home at center of deadly shooting 1h ago
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
59m ago
Driven by voter skepticism, several Georgia counties seek election audits
2h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
3h ago
The Latest
‘Emmanuel, Don’t Do It’ is the latest internet sensation, thanks to one sassy TikTok emu
7h ago
OPINION: Co-ops are a solution to inflation and food insecurity
11h ago
Boston Market adds new rotisserie chicken nuggets to menu
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top