‘Live PD’ returns as ‘On Patrol: Live’ on new network

A&E’s former hit series “Live PD” will soon be live once again. While the network cancelled the highly rated show in June 2020, the series is now set to premiere this Friday under a new name and on a different network. Now titled “On Patrol: Live,” the series is set to air July 22 at 9 p.m. on Reelz.
“Live PD” host Dan Abrams and his supporting cast of commentators are back for Reelz’s show — which will document police work around the country through live broadcasts. While “Live PD” achieved high ratings by using the same formula first popularized by “Cops” on Fox in 1989, the show was cancelled following protests to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
As reported by Deadline, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson will provide minute-by-minute analysis for the live coverage. The show will also feature citizen ride-alongs, where citizens will be able to share their experiences with the cast afterwards.
“Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do,” executive producer Dan Abrams said, as reported by Deadline. “I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”
The show will be produced by Half Moon Pictures, a production arm of Big Fish Entertainment.
“We’ve been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for On Patrol: Live, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming,” Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of Reelz, said. “With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”
