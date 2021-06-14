FreakNik will return this fall with Adina Howard, Lil Scrappy and many more

The 2021 version of the 18 and older popular gathering will take place at Morris Brown College Oct. 8-10 with a lineup including Adina Howard, Project Pat, Lil Scrappy, Ray J, Pastor Troy, JT Money, Paul Wall, 95 South, DJ Unk, Field Mob and 8Ball & MJG.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. June 21 via freaknikfest.com. Prices are TBA, but event organizers After9Partners plan to reduce the price from previous FreakNik’s to make it “more affordable.”