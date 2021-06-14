ajc logo
X

FreakNik will return this fall with Adina Howard, Lil Scrappy and many more

Adina Howard and Lil Scrappy are among the artists confirmed for FreakNik 2021.
Adina Howard and Lil Scrappy are among the artists confirmed for FreakNik 2021.

Atlanta Music Scene | 50 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

FreakNik will return this fall as a three-day event celebrating Atlanta culture.

The 2021 version of the 18 and older popular gathering will take place at Morris Brown College Oct. 8-10 with a lineup including Adina Howard, Project Pat, Lil Scrappy, Ray J, Pastor Troy, JT Money, Paul Wall, 95 South, DJ Unk, Field Mob and 8Ball & MJG.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. June 21 via freaknikfest.com. Prices are TBA, but event organizers After9Partners plan to reduce the price from previous FreakNik’s to make it “more affordable.”

The FreakNik festival has been trademarked to assure its standing as the only official FreakNik (organizers have experienced issues since the event returned in 2019 with unsanctioned parties marketing themselves as FreakNik).

This year, FreakNik will also provide a streaming option via omnisplayer.com.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top